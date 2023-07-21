Bill Gross Releases New Investment Outlook, 'Status Quo'

News provided by

Bill Gross

21 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary bond and fixed income investor William H. (Bill) Gross today released a new Investment Outlook, "Status Quo". In his latest Outlook, Mr. Gross writes that with inflation back to around 3% and the Fed nearing the end of its tightening cycle, it would appear to many that a new bond bull market is about to begin. Mr. Gross doesn't agree: "While I think that the 10 year at 3.80% may have peaked at 4% for 2023, a bull market is not in the cards," he writes.

Mr. Gross cites three reasons for his skepticism of a bond bull market:

  1. "Supply and the current Quantitative Tightening (QT) program by the Fed promise to keep yields above 3.5% for a long, long time. Medicare, Medicaid, and Boomer Social Security benefits will floor the 10 year near current levels.
      
  2. "If Jay Powell's goal of 2% inflation is achieved, a 2.5% Fed Funds level (.5% real) historically has led to a +140 basis point spread for the 10 year over FF, what is commonly known as the "term premium". That suggests 3.9% for the 10 year at 2% inflation. The market at 3.75% is already there and then some. If 2% inflation cannot be achieved and sustained then 2024/2025 may see 4%+ yields. 
      
  3. "While the U.S. Treasury market may be the world's lead horse, it does not necessarily dictate if other bond markets will follow stride for stride. Germany's 10-year Bund has risen 300 basis points from its bottom, much like the U.S., but the ECB has more work to do than the Fed and may exert a gravitational upward pull in future months. Similarly, UK 10-year Gilts – and yes Japanese 10-year JGBs show little sign of bullishness."

Mr. Gross warns that as the market awaits a future Fed easing policy, "bondholders will experience a continuing bear market, with negative implications for stocks as well."

Full text of Bill Gross's July 21, 2023, Investment Outlook can be found at his website.

About Bill Gross

Bill Gross has been a pioneer in fixed income investing for more than 40 years. He co-founded PIMCO in 1971 and served as managing director and chief investment officer until joining Janus Henderson Investors in 2014. He retired in 2019 to focus on managing his personal assets and private charitable foundation. Throughout his career, he has received numerous awards, including Morningstar Fixed Income Manager of the Decade for 2000 to 2009 and Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 1998, 2000 and 2007. Mr. Gross became the first portfolio manager inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society's Hall of Fame in 1996 and received the Bond Market Association's Distinguished Service Award in 2000. In 2011, Institutional Investor magazine awarded him the Money Management Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Gross oversees the $450 million-asset William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, which annually donates up to $21 million to non-profits involved in humanitarian causes, health care, and education. For more information or to view Investment Outlook archives, please visit https://williamhgross.com. For information about Mr. Gross's philanthropic activities through the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, please visit https://grossfamilyfoundation.com/. Order his book "I'm Still Standing: Bond King Bill Gross and the PIMCO Express" on Amazon.com.

SOURCE Bill Gross

Also from this source

Bill Gross Releases Investment Outlook, 'Wall St. Playbill'

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.