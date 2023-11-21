Bill Hoffman Joins Magenta Medical's Board of Directors

News provided by

Magenta Medical

21 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

KADIMA, Israel, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William (Bill) Hoffman has joined Magenta Medical's Board of Directors as an independent industry expert. Magenta Medical is developing the Elevate™ System, the smallest heart pump in the world.

Mr. Hoffman currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Inari Medical, where he was CEO from 2015 until 2022. In May 2020, he led the company to a successful IPO. Prior to Inari Medical, Mr. Hoffman served as CEO of Visualase, Inc., and VP of Sales at FoxHollow Technologies, acquired by Medtronic and ev3, respectively.

Continue Reading
Mr. William (Bill) Hoffman, Independent Director, Magenta Medical Ltd.
Mr. William (Bill) Hoffman, Independent Director, Magenta Medical Ltd.

"Magenta is developing a next-generation temporary mechanical circulatory support system that addresses the important shortcomings of current systems around insertion size and flow. The team is mission-driven, and I love their commitment to treat underserved populations, improve patient outcomes, and save lives," said Mr. Hoffman.

"Bill Hoffman is a widely respected and accomplished leader in the MedTech industry. The company is certain to benefit from his experience and insights as it looks to achieve its upcoming clinical milestones and future commercial goals," said Dr. David Israeli, CEO of Magenta Medical.

About Elevate™

The Elevate™ percutaneous Left Ventricular Assist Device (pLVAD) is a miniaturized heart pump that fits a 9 Fr delivery system, providing the smallest crimping profile in the industry. The ElevateTM Pump can be inserted over a guidewire, using a 10 Fr commercially available femoral introducer sheath. The flow of the pump is adjusted based on the clinical circumstances of the patient and can exceed 5 L/min of mean flow. This makes it the most powerful device of its kind.

Elevate™ is an investigational device, limited by federal law to investigational use only. The technology was awarded Breakthrough Device Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for two indications: high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (HR-PCI) and cardiogenic shock.

About Magenta Medical

Magenta Medical Ltd. is a privately-held company dedicated to the development of miniaturized blood pumps intended to provide minimally-invasive support to the native heart during acute episodes of dysfunction that could lead to dangerously low blood pressure and compromised perfusion of vital organs. Magenta's Elevate™ percutaneous Left Ventricular Assist Device (pLVAD) is currently in clinical trials to be evaluated for at least two indications: patients undergoing high-risk percutaneous coronary interventions (HR-PCI) and patients with cardiogenic shock.

For more information, please visit https://magentamed.com/

Media Contact

Marjie Hadad
General Manager
Must Have Communications
[email protected]
+972 (54) 536-5220
www.mhc-pr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282658/Mr_Hoffman_Magenta_Medical_Ltd.jpg

SOURCE Magenta Medical

Also from this source

Magenta Medical Reports Positive Results for US Early Feasibility Study of Elevate™ Heart Pump in Providing Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support During High-Risk PCI Procedures

Magenta Medical Reports Positive Results for US Early Feasibility Study of Elevate™ Heart Pump in Providing Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support During High-Risk PCI Procedures

The US Early Feasibility Study of Magenta Medical's Elevate™ System, designed to provide temporary mechanical circulatory support during high-risk...
Magenta Medical Reports Positive Results for US Early Feasibility Study of Elevate™ Heart Pump in Providing Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support During High-Risk PCI Procedures Results presented at TCT 2023 in San Francisco

Magenta Medical Reports Positive Results for US Early Feasibility Study of Elevate™ Heart Pump in Providing Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support During High-Risk PCI Procedures Results presented at TCT 2023 in San Francisco

The US Early Feasibility Study of Magenta Medical's Elevate™ System, designed to provide temporary mechanical circulatory support during high-risk...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.