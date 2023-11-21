Bill Hoffman Joins Magenta Medical's Board of Directors

KADIMA, Israel, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William (Bill) Hoffman has joined Magenta Medical's Board of Directors as an independent industry expert. Magenta Medical is developing the Elevate™ System, the smallest heart pump in the world.

Mr. Hoffman currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Inari Medical, where he was CEO from 2015 until 2022. In May 2020, he led the company to a successful IPO. Prior to Inari Medical, Mr. Hoffman served as CEO of Visualase, Inc., and VP of Sales at FoxHollow Technologies, acquired by Medtronic and ev3, respectively.

Mr. William (Bill) Hoffman, Independent Director, Magenta Medical Ltd.

"Magenta is developing a next-generation temporary mechanical circulatory support system that addresses the important shortcomings of current systems around insertion size and flow. The team is mission-driven, and I love their commitment to treat underserved populations, improve patient outcomes, and save lives," said Mr. Hoffman.

"Bill Hoffman is a widely respected and accomplished leader in the MedTech industry. The company is certain to benefit from his experience and insights as it looks to achieve its upcoming clinical milestones and future commercial goals," said Dr. David Israeli, CEO of Magenta Medical.

About Elevate™

The Elevate™ percutaneous Left Ventricular Assist Device (pLVAD) is a miniaturized heart pump that fits a 9 Fr delivery system, providing the smallest crimping profile in the industry. The ElevateTM Pump can be inserted over a guidewire, using a 10 Fr commercially available femoral introducer sheath. The flow of the pump is adjusted based on the clinical circumstances of the patient and can exceed 5 L/min of mean flow. This makes it the most powerful device of its kind.

Elevate™ is an investigational device, limited by federal law to investigational use only. The technology was awarded Breakthrough Device Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for two indications: high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (HR-PCI) and cardiogenic shock.

About Magenta Medical

Magenta Medical Ltd. is a privately-held company dedicated to the development of miniaturized blood pumps intended to provide minimally-invasive support to the native heart during acute episodes of dysfunction that could lead to dangerously low blood pressure and compromised perfusion of vital organs. Magenta's Elevate™ percutaneous Left Ventricular Assist Device (pLVAD) is currently in clinical trials to be evaluated for at least two indications: patients undergoing high-risk percutaneous coronary interventions (HR-PCI) and patients with cardiogenic shock.

For more information, please visit https://magentamed.com/

