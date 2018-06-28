Bill Howe Plumbing Improves Driver Safety Through Implementation of Verizon Connect Reveal

Since its inception in 1980, the family-owned and operated plumbing, heating and air conditioning, restoration and flood services company has focused on reliable service to its customers with an emphasis on safety. Through the use of driver coaching the average safety score for drivers improved from 77 to 97. The year before implementing Reveal, the company had 16 accidents totaling nearly $1M in damages. After implementation, the total number of accidents dropped to two the following year.

"Safety is hugely important to us. We looked at many programs including Verizon Connect Reveal," said Tina Howe, vice president at Bill Howe Plumbing. "We made the choice to implement Verizon Connect, and since then our individual driving records are improving. We couldn't be happier with the growth we've seen."

With Reveal, Bill Howe Plumbing receives actionable data that has helped them promote safety, increase productivity and efficiency, lower insurance costs and reduce fuel consumption. They have also seen additional benefits including:

Weekly reporting and alerts : When unsafe driving occurs - speeding, hard braking, fast acceleration and hard cornering - they receive alerts immediately, in addition to weekly reports, which are used when coaching drivers on their safety scores.

: When unsafe driving occurs - speeding, hard braking, fast acceleration and hard cornering - they receive alerts immediately, in addition to weekly reports, which are used when coaching drivers on their safety scores. Vehicle maintenance reminders : They now receive alerts for oil changes, part replacements and other critical maintenance without having to rely on their technicians. This helps their mechanic keep vehicles in top condition.

: They now receive alerts for oil changes, part replacements and other critical maintenance without having to rely on their technicians. This helps their mechanic keep vehicles in top condition. Customer support: Verizon Connect Reveal was easily and quickly installed on 130 vehicles within three days. Technicians also handled the backend process of inputting employee contact information into the devices to further streamline the implementation process.

For more information on how Verizon Connect Reveal has helped customers promote safety and increase efficiency and productivity, please visit www.verizonconnect.com/resources/case-study/.

