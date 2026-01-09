Bill Hutchinson, CEO of Dunhill Partners, Champions Community-Centric Retail with Acquisition of Northpark Village in Lubbock

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunhill Partners, Inc., a leader in high-performance real estate investment, today announced the strategic acquisition of Northpark Village Shopping Center. This 70,479-square-foot asset represents more than just a real estate transaction; it is a calculated investment in the "daily-needs" infrastructure of Lubbock, Texas.

At a time when the retail landscape is evolving, Dunhill Partners is doubling down on necessity-based hubs. Northpark Village, currently 100% occupied, serves as the primary commercial heartbeat for one of Lubbock's most established residential and academic corridors.

A Masterclass in Location Economics

The acquisition is anchored by a sophisticated thesis: Proximity creates permanence. Situated just one mile from Texas Tech University, Northpark Village sits at the epicenter of a $3.5 billion economic engine.

The Academic Anchor: With 42,000+ students and 21,000+ jobs supported by the university, the center benefits from a "recession-proof" consumer base.





The Logistical Edge: Located strategically south of Loop 289, the property commands high visibility within Lubbock's most competitive retail submarket.





Located strategically south of Loop 289, the property commands high visibility within Lubbock's most competitive retail submarket. The Synergy Effect: Flanked by national brands and established centers like Woodhaven and West End, Northpark Village operates within a high-traffic "retail gravity" zone.

Curated for Resilience

Unlike traditional discretionary retail, Northpark Village is built on essential services. The tenant mix is a hand-picked ecosystem designed to thrive across all economic cycles:

Grocery Anchor: United Supermarkets (Albertsons family), providing deep-rooted brand loyalty.





Healthcare & Wellness: Lubbock Ophthalmology and Abbeville Dentistry.





Daily Services: Officialz Barbershop, Palm Beach Tan, and Relaxing House Spa.





Officialz Barbershop, Palm Beach Tan, and Relaxing House Spa. Dining & Connectivity: Papa John's, Love Pho, and Boost Mobile.

"We aren't just looking for square footage; we are looking for the neighborhood's 'Third Place'—the spots where people must go every week," said Bill Hutchinson, CEO of Dunhill Partners, Inc. "Northpark Village is a rare find where high-quality tenancy meets an irreplaceable location near Texas Tech. It's a cornerstone asset that aligns perfectly with our philosophy of acquiring durable, cash-flowing real estate at an attractive basis."

Looking Ahead: The Texas Growth Story

This acquisition reinforces Dunhill Partners' commitment to the Texas market, specifically focusing on cities with institutional anchors and limited new supply. By acquiring Northpark Village, Dunhill continues its mission of revitalizing and managing essential commercial hubs that serve as the backbone of Texas communities.

