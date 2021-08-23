Bill J. Lyons to Step Down as CEO of LYONS HR

FLORENCE, Ala., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons HR, LLC (a member of Lyons & Company, Inc. family of companies) announced that Bill J. Lyons plans to step down as Chief Executive Officer. Bruce Cornutt will assume the position of CEO along with his current role as President effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Lyons will remain active within the company and will continue to chair the Board of Directors.

"The leadership of Lyons HR has never been stronger, so I have decided after 26 years to step away from day-to-day responsibilities and focus on outside personal interests, on special projects and future acquisitions," said Lyons. Bruce and I have worked side by side for many years, Lyons said. "His current role as President of Lyons HR is a natural transition for him to also serve as CEO."