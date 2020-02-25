Bill Keyes Joins i2i as New Chief Growth Officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health, a premier KLAS population health solutions platform, welcomes Bill Keyes as the new Chief Growth Officer.

Keyes brings nearly 35 years of healthcare experience to i2i spanning health plans, government, and providers. Recently, he served as the Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Connecture. Connecture offers the most widely adopted Medicare shopping and enrollment solution in the market by providing millions of consumers every year with a simple digital experience for finding their best fit plans.

Bill Keyes, i2i Chief Growth Officer (PRNewsfoto/i2i Population Health)

Prior to Connecture, Keyes held senior leadership positions with several leading healthcare technology companies focused on enterprise care coordination, post-acute, home care, ambulatory EHR, population health and analytics solutions. Allscripts and CoCentrix are two of the multiple health IT companies where Keyes developed extensive sales leadership experience focused on provider organizations and government.



Justin L. Neece, i2i chief executive officer affirms, "Bill Keyes brings laser focus to sales operations, processes, and people development. His deep healthcare technology experience and demonstrated successes will create a major win for our clients, partners, and potential new market acquisitions. We are excited to welcome Bill to the i2i Family."



Keyes holds a BBA in Management Information Systems from the University of Iowa and an MBA in Marketing from DePaul University in Chicago. He is an active volunteer with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and in his downtime enjoys fishing, biking and hiking.



i2i team members, including Neece and Keyes, are attending HIMSS20 in Orlando, FL on March 9, 2020.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market. With 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives, i2i has consistently ranked as a category leader of KLAS' annual software review. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through a unique quality management and care coordination application. Driving improved outcomes in quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The results are demonstrative through an expansive base of clients in the Federally Qualified Health Center, Community Hospital, Managed Care Health Plan, and Government market segments. For more information about i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE i2i Population Health

Related Links

http://www.i2ipophealth.com

