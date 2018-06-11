"I look forward to building a best-in-class integrated service model at GTO," said Major. "We have the people, we have the passion, and now we will have the enhanced processes to execute flawlessly as AOR for our clients."

To his role at GTO, Major brings 30 years of experience in healthcare advertising. For the last 16 years, he served as Senior Vice President, Director of Agency Excellence in the Omnicom Health Group, where he was responsible for the operations of 3 agencies: Harrison and Star, Biolumina, and Wild Type.

Major's arrival at GTO represents an important step in cementing the agency's foundation for continued growth as a full-service AOR. Major is highly skilled in all areas of operations management, including project management, editorial, graphic services, art buying, video production, digital, and collaboration application services.

"I am thrilled to appoint Bill as GTO's Director of Operational Excellence," said Kieran Walsh, President of Greater Than One. "I know that his disciplined approach to launch excellence will ensure that, as our business grows, we will continue to deliver best-in-class work for our clients."

About Greater Than One

Greater Than One is a leading independent, global healthcare agency with offices in New York, San Francisco, Madrid, and Milan. GTO specializes in the pharmaceutical and biotech space with a focus in rare diseases, and partners with small to mid-size biopharma companies that are launching novel therapeutic compounds. GTO offers full-service AOR and media services, branded and unbranded digital marketing solutions, social media and influencer marketing expertise, and strategic planning solutions throughout the commercialization life-cycle.

Media Contact:

Garrett Schlein

Social/PR Supervisor, Greater Than One

gschlein@greaterthanone.com

(212) 515-6124

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bill-major-joins-greater-than-one-as-director-of-operational-excellence-300662497.html

SOURCE Greater Than One, Inc.