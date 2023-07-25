Bill Marler's Advocacy Highlighted in Netflix Documentary "Poisoned" Streaming August 2nd

News provided by

Marler Clark, The Nation's Food Safety Law Firm

25 Jul, 2023, 06:12 ET

Marler Clark Retained by Families of Deceased Listeria Victims

SEATTLE, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Health Department announced a Listeria outbreak in Western Washington which resulted in three deaths from an unknown source. Marler Clark, a law firm specializing in foodborne illness litigation, is representing families of victims in this tragic outbreak. 

"Listeria is a deadly bacterium causing over 300 deaths in the United States every year," said Bill Marler of Marler Clark Inc., PS., "It hospitalizes nearly 100% of people linked to an outbreak," added Marler.

Continue Reading

In 2011, Marler Clark represented over 30 families of people nationwide who died from Listeriosis linked to cantaloupes grown in Colorado.  The outbreak led to criminal prosecutions of the grower/processor.

Four of those sickened by the recent Listeria outbreak were living in Pierce County, with one residing in Thurston County.   Victims of this outbreak, two women and three men, were reported to be in their 60's and 70's.  Of the Listeria victims that are known, 5 were hospitalized, and 3 died. Genetic fingerprinting results indicate that these patients likely have the same source of infection. Patients became ill between February 27 and June 30, 2023.

Bill Marler's work as a food safety advocate is highlighted in the Netflix Documentary "Poisoned" streaming August 2. See, "Poisoned": The Dirty Truth About Your Food | Official Trailer | Netflix https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZcyMgdWmPg.

What is Listeria?

Listeriosis is an infection caused by the bacteria called Listeria. The consumption of Listeria contaminated food is the most common way people contract listeriosis.  Following exposure, symptoms may develop within 3-70 days. Of those exposed, half will experience symptoms within 3 weeks.

Symptoms of Listeria include fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea.  If the infection spreads to the central nervous system, symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

Who is most likely to get seriously ill from Listeria?

  • Pregnant women and Newborns – Pregnant women are 20 times more likely to get listeriosis than the average healthy adult.
  • People with cancer, diabetes, or kidney disease.
  • People with AIDS – People with AIDS are 300 times more likely to get sick from Listeria than people with normal immune systems.
  • People who take steroids.
  • The elderly.

How to avoid exposure to Listeria if you are at risk.

  • Wash raw vegetables well before consuming.
  • Cook meat thoroughly.
  • Separate uncooked meat from vegetables and cooked foods.
  • Wash hands, knives and cutting boards after exposure to uncooked food.
  • Eat perishable and ready-to-eat foods as soon as possible.
  • Do not eat hot dogs or lunch meats unless they are heated to a temperature sufficient to kill Listeria.
  • Avoid getting liquid from hot dog packages on other food.
  • Wash hands after handling hot dogs and lunch and deli meats.
  • Do not eat soft cheeses (e.g., feta, Brie, Camembert, blue cheese, and queso blanco) unless the label clearly states that they are pasteurized.
  • Do not eat refrigerated pâté or meat spread, only canned or shelf-stable ones.
  • Do not eat refrigerated smoked seafood, sometimes labeled as "nova-style," "lox," "kippered," or "jerky."

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation's leading law firm representing victims of Listeria outbreaks. The Listeria lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Listeria and other foodborne illness outbreaks for 30 years and have recovered over $850 million for clients.  Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.  Our Listeria lawyers have litigated Listeria cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as lettuce, polony, deli meat, cantaloupe, cheese, celery, and milk.

Additional Resources:

SOURCE Marler Clark, The Nation's Food Safety Law Firm

Also from this source

Marler Clark Files the Second Case in National Cyclospora Outbreak

Marler Clark Files the First Case in National Cyclospora Outbreak CDC Announces 210 Sickened in 22 States

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.