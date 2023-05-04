Bill Marshall Joins Samuel Hale as Senior Director of Risk Management

FOLSOM, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In April, Bill Marshall joined the Samuel Hale team as Senior Director of Risk Management. He will lead daily operations, overseeing the design, implementation and assessment of worksite safety programs for clients of Samuel Hale.

As a recognized expert in the PEO safety and loss control space for nearly two decades, and with countless safety certifications, Marshall is well qualified for the role.

"Bill is a phenomenal leader, and he knows how to effectively inspire and manage teams. Also, his values and work ethic are a great fit with the Samuel Hale culture," says Vice President of Risk Management, Michael DiManno Jr.

Known for eliminating employment friction and transforming California workers' compensation processes, Samuel Hale helps employers dramatically reduce workers' compensation premium costs. Loss control is a pivotal component in the company's solution suite. "Our clients will greatly benefit from Bill's ideas and depth of experience," DiManno explains.

Marshall joined the Samuel Hale team to make a difference for employers. "Improving worksite safety directly impacts employers, their employees, and their employees' families. Ultimately, our services help employers save time and money, while building a positive and more productive work culture," he says.

Due to his long tenure in the industry, Marshall already knows many of Samuel Hale's clients, so he can hit the ground running. "I have great respect for the businesses we serve and I'm excited to take our loss control impact to the next level by applying proven processes and building trusting relationships. I look forward to supporting employers by preventing and mitigating the occurrence of accidents and loss severity – laying the foundation for safer working environments," he explains.

Samuel Hale's clients enjoy frictionless employment, locking in rates and reducing the cost of insurance by leveraging Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to manage claims outside of the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board (WCAB) without the need for attorneys. ADR can only be done through a carve-out agreement approved by the California Division of Workers' Compensation. Samuel Hale has been approved since 2016.

About Samuel Hale

As a California workers' compensation Employer Carve-out Organization, SAMUEL HALE, LLC enables frictionless employment by shielding California employers from high and unpredictable employment costs due to fraud and litigation in workers' compensation claims. Created in 2016, the company is dedicated to eliminating fraud and unnecessary litigation in work comp claims and reducing clients' insurance premiums. Thanks to the effectiveness of its program, Samuel Hale revenues grew by 593% between 2018 and 2021. Visit https://www.samuelhale.com/ for more information.

