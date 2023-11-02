Bill May and Jacklyn Luu from the Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club to Compete at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile

For the First Time in the Games' History, Male Athletes Will Be Allowed to Compete

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming are proud to announce that two of their club members, Bill May and Jacklyn Luu, will compete in the 2023 Pan American Games. The Games, which began on October 31, are being held in Santiago, Chile.

To read more about Santa Clara Artistic Swimming's rich history of competing at the Pan American Games, please check out https://santaclaraartisticswimming.org/news/scas-own-bill-may-to-compete-at-the-pan-american-games-in-santiago-chile .

As a spokesperson for Santa Clara Artistic Swimming noted, May's involvement in the 2023 Pan American Games, which are also the continental qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, is a true historic moment.

"For the first time in history, the Pan American Games will allow the participation of up to two male athletes in their teams," the spokesperson noted, adding that May secured a spot on the acrobatic team, which will compete on November 3.

Santa Clara Artistic Swimming's involvement at the Pan American Games goes back many decades.

Since 1975, approximately 45 Aquamaids have earned medals at the Pan American Games.

Coach Chris Carver served as the co-head coach at the 1991 and 1995 Pan American Games, and as head coach 1999, and 2003 Pan American Games, achieving gold medal victories in 1991, 1995, and 2003.

In earlier years, the Pan American team was represented by the club team that placed first in the Senior US National Championships. The Aquamaids, including current Coach Michele Costanza, proudly represented the United States in the 1975 Pan American Games. Coach Michele also represented the U.S. in the duet event at the 1979 games, alongside her Aquamaids duet partner Linda Shelley.

"We are confident that more history will be made in Santiago Chile with Bill and Jacklyn representing SCA on the 2023 Pan American Team," the spokesperson noted.

"This is a significant moment for Bill, the U.S. and our club."

About Santa Clara Artistic Swimming:

Santa Clara Artistic Swimming has been producing world-class artistic swimmers and Olympic athletes since 1964. Santa Clara Artistic Swimming is proud to have contributed to the development of artistic swimming worldwide. They offer year round pre-competitive and competitive programs, as well as summer camps for boys and girls aged 6-12. For an exclusive early registration link for our 2024 summer camps and a special promotional gift, please visit: https://forms.gle/iVRUCUdf4jEyEJxeA

Santa Clara Artistic Swimming

1600 Martin Ave.

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 727-8496

SOURCE Santa Clara Artistic Swimming