Bill Nye headlines the Annual Ad Astra Technology Summit in 2024

The summit is presented by FlagshipKansas.Tech

WICHITA, Kan., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlagshipKansas.Tech is set to host science educator Bill Nye, aka "the Science Guy," in a moderated chat at this year's annual Ad Astra Technology Summit. Now in its third year, the single-day event will be on October 2, 2024, at the Hyatt in Wichita. It will feature multiple tracks discussing the future of technology, tech start-ups, tech education, and tech investment in Kansas.

"This summit is important. After all, technologies derive from science," said Nye, host of the popular '90s children's show "Bill Nye the Science Guy." "Tech hubs concentrate engineers and scientists to identify big problems and build business to find solutions to them. The Ad Astra Tech Summit is exciting. I'm looking forward to being part of it this year."

As an engineer, comedian, inventor, and science educator, Nye uses his unique pedagogical skills to facilitate the understanding of the complex nature of scientific concepts.

"The impact of science education, tech companies, start-ups, and investors is one that requires us to mash up different points-of-view. Exploring its possibilities and potential should be something every entrepreneur, industry leader, investor, and tech educator eagerly anticipates," said Troy Tabor, Director of the Wichita State University Center for Entrepreneurship.

A rising tech-sector mainstay, the Ad Astra Summit attracts industry pioneers, budding entrepreneurs, public servants, educators, and scholars who are blazing new technology trails from the heartland.

"Our goal is to bring together bright, Kansas-grown minds to inspire collaboration, creativity, and drive progress in our communities and beyond," said Conner Hampton, FlagshipKansas.Tech Executive Director. "As we present a platform for the Kansas proud to convene, we know it will become the catalyst for partnership, innovation, and the growth of the Kansas Tech Sector."

Discounted presale tickets for the event at the Hyatt go on sale June 6, 2024. The summit includes breakout sessions with multiple workshops based on attendees' interests and a moderated chat with Bill Nye and tech entrepreneur Troy Tabor.

FlagshipKansas.Tech members receive 50% off general admission and special rates are available for educators. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit adastrasummit.tech.

About FlagshipKansas.Tech

FlagshipKansas.Tech is a nonprofit organization that brings together Kansas technology companies to shine a light on the depth of skill, ingenuity, and innovation running through our cities and communities. Current goals include raising awareness, attracting and retaining technology talent, and supporting technology workforce training and education. Learn more at flagshipkansas.tech.

