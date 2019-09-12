Bill of Rights Institute to Host 'Constitution Day Live!' Webinar

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of twenty years of serving what is currently a network of more than 50,000 U.S. middle and high school social studies teachers and their students, and in observance of the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution by the delegates to the Constitutional Convention, the Bill of Rights Institute will be hosting a free webinar, Constitution Day Live! on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on the Institute's YouTube channel.

BRI staff members Kirk Higgins, Senior Manager, Education and Gary Coletti, Senior Manager, Teacher & Student Programs, will be joined by Dr. David Bobb, the Institute's president, and other scholars and experts to explore the theme "E Pluribus Unum: What Unites Us?"

The livestream will also feature interviews with Dr. Nicholas Cole, Senior Research Fellow and Director of the Quill Project at Pembroke College, University of Oxford; Julie Silverbrook, Executive Director of ConSource: The Constitutional Sources Project; and Montse Alvarado, VP & Executive Director of Becket Law & Mark Rienzi, President of Becket Law, as they investigate the ins and outs of Checks and Balances, Federalism, and how constitutional principles relate to the lives of people across the country. Viewers are encouraged to join in the conversation and ask questions for all or part of the event, which will also be available to view afterward on the Institute's YouTube channel.

In addition to the webinar, BRI has created a Constitution Day landing page featuring free lesson plans, an annotated, digital version of the U.S. Constitution, and a contest asking teachers to create a short video answering the question: "What does 'Unum' mean to you and your students, in your school and in your community?"

"E Pluribus Unum was a phrase that many of the Founders had reflected on," says Dr. Bobb, "and what they had seen in their studies was that most of the regimes in human history had been organized on a principle that 'might makes right.' Their query was: 'Is it possible for a nation state to be organized around the idea that all human beings are created equal, and that each should enjoy liberty? That was a radical idea, and it was that idea that brought about that sense of unity."

To learn more about the Bill of Rights Institute and Constitution Day Live!, please contact Chris Janson at cjanson@myBRI.org or 703.662.9871.

SOURCE Bill of Rights Institute

Related Links

www.billofrightsinstitute.org

