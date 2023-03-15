BILL SPADEA AND ON NEW JERSEY PARTNER ON A NEW STREAMING TV SHOW FOR THE GARDEN STATE

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Spadea is bringing his popular talk and analysis to New Jersey's streaming TV channel, On New Jersey. "Common Ground with Bill Spadea" will air live every Thursday at 4:30 PM at onnj.com and the On New Jersey Roku app. All of Bill's shows will also be available on-demand.

Bill Spadea is the top-rated morning drive host in New Jersey, the founder and managing partner for two film production companies, the current president of several advocacy and educational organizations, a former successful host on Fox Television, a former U.S. Marine, and a married father of two. Bill Spadea says, "We have so many New Jersey topics to tackle, and bringing my show, "Common Ground with Bill Spadea," to On New Jersey is a great way to reach a Garden State audience seeking to have a voice on the issues important to them."

On New Jersey is owned and operated by Media First Group. The channel is free to watch, and no cable subscription is needed. On New Jersey can be viewed anytime at www.onnj.com and on connected TV through the Roku and FireTV apps. The New Jersey-based channel features live and on-demand news, talk, and entertainment for the Garden State, such as the "New Jersey Morning Show."

Media First Group Partner Gerald D'Ambra says, "Bill Spadea takes on tough issues and brings together people from both sides. We're excited to work with Bill and his team to provide some great, interactive talk for our state".

Media First Group Partner Lisa Marie Falbo adds, "Common Ground with Bill Spadea" gives New Jersey citizens a much-needed platform to air their opinions on what's happening around the Garden State. On New Jersey looks forward to welcoming Bill's brand of fire and passion to our channel."

For more information about Common Ground with Bill Spadea,

visit Rumble and follow @billspadea on social platforms.

For more information about On New Jersey, please visit www.onnj.com and follow

@onnewjersey on social platforms.

About Media First Group

Media First Group owns and operates On New Jersey, a multi-camera television studio. We provide broadcast TV services for television networks in markets nationwide and deliver marketing and advertising solutions for clients. Media First Group is based in Fairfield, NJ.

