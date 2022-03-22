Bill Splitting Apps Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with Groupee Pty Ltd & Locatable Ltd.|17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bill Splitting Apps Market Analysis Report by Platform (Android and iOS) and by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/bill-splitting-apps-market-industry-analysis

Bill Splitting Apps Market: Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The bill-splitting apps market is driven by the growing penetration of smartphones. In addition, the rising preference for bill splitting apps in the household bill and rental payment applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the bill-splitting apps market. However, factors such as costs associated with bill splitting app development and operation may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of key Bill Splitting Apps Players:

The bill-splitting apps market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Groupee Pty Ltd - The company offers an instant pay sharing platform that enables people to group money to pay together.

The company offers an instant pay sharing platform that enables people to group money to pay together. Locatable Ltd. - The company provides a bill splitting app to split expenses equally between the House members and friends.

The company provides a bill splitting app to split expenses equally between the House members and friends. Microsoft Corp. - The company offers an app that is incorporated with bill split functionality.

The company offers an app that is incorporated with bill split functionality. paerpay Inc. - The company offers a bill splitting app which enables guests to view, split, and pay for their orders with a text message or QR code.

The company offers a bill splitting app which enables guests to view, split, and pay for their orders with a text message or QR code. PayPal Holdings Inc. - The company offers a bill split feature to easily split costs between friends and family.

Bill Splitting Apps Market - Segmentation Analysis

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Andriod - size and forecast 2020-2025

iOS - size and forecast 2020-2025

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the bill splitting apps market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Groupee Pty Ltd

Locatable Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

paerpay Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Splid

Splitwise Inc.

Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Tricount

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

