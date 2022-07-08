Bill Splitting Apps Market Size to Grow by USD 349.68 Million | Market Size, Share & Forecast 2026 | Global Industry Growth Rate, Key Players, Platform & Geography, Expansion Plans, Recent Developments, Revenue, Challenges, Restraints Analysis

Look out for more information on market dynamics scenario, demand & supply forces, product offerings, financial information, and SWOT analysis. View Snapshot of the Report

Vendor Insights-

The bill splitting apps market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

ApTap Ltd.

Bill.com Holdings Inc.

Block Inc.

bring10 LLC

Cluttr Inc.

DigiGround Pty Ltd.

Groupee Pty Ltd.

Kittysplit UG

Locatable Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

MWYN TECH Pvt. Ltd.

National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P

NatWest Group plc

Paerpay Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Splid

Splittr

Splitwise Inc.

Standy Software

Step Up Labs Inc.

Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Tricount S.A.

Billr.me

Regional Market Outlook

The bill splitting apps market research report extensively covers market segmentation by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for bill-splitting apps in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The large customer base of smartphones in countries such as China and India will facilitate the bill-splitting apps market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Bill Splitting Apps Market Driver:

Growing penetration of smartphones:

The increasing use of smartphones across the world has provided potential growth opportunities for bill-splitting apps. The smartphone market has been growing rapidly over the years and the majority of the growth of this market comes from low-priced smartphones. The proliferation of low-priced smartphones has resulted in their high demand in countries such as India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in APAC. The high penetration of low-cost, affordable smartphones and the new launches of high-end smartphones will increase the potential user base for several mobile apps, including expense management applications such as bill-splitting apps.

Bill Splitting Apps Market Challenge

Costs associated with bill splitting app development and operation:

The Bill-splitting apps are designed to facilitate user activities with technological support. Low-cost mobile apps are easy to develop. However, with the increasing demand for bill-splitting apps, there has been an increased need for associated activities, such as administrative support. The associated support activities are needed after the development of the app and cover app deployment throughout its operational lifecycle, which incur higher costs than those involved in application development. The growing load on bill-splitting apps will increase the need for better support activities. This will, in turn, add to the overall costs of developing, deploying, and maintaining the operation of bill-splitting apps during the forecast period.

Bill Splitting Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.84% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 349.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.51 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ApTap Ltd., Bill.com Holdings Inc., Block Inc., bring10 LLC, Cluttr Inc., DigiGround Pty Ltd., Groupee Pty Ltd., Kittysplit UG, Locatable Ltd., Microsoft Corp., MWYN TECH Pvt. Ltd., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, NatWest Group plc, Paerpay Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Splid, Splittr, Splitwise Inc., Standy Software, Step Up Labs Inc., Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Tricount S.A., and Billr.me Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

