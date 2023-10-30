Bill Splitting Apps Market size to grow by USD 380.28 million from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by the demand from global travel and tourism sector- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "bill splitting apps market by platform (android and iOS), end-user (private users and commercial users), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the bill splitting apps market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 380.28 million. The growth in the global travel and tourism sector is a key factor driving market growth. The bill sharing tool is ideal for group tours to accurately divide costs among friends and keep track of group members' expenses. The ability to efficiently calculate the amount of each member's debt and allow users to assign payment methods, as well as mark outstanding costs is one of the main benefits of a bill splitting system. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge

The threat of cyber attacks is a significant challenge restricting market growth. There is growing interest in integrating mobile phones with various aspects of personal data, containing information related to finances, contacts, and other aspects. This is due to the better availability of mobile applications, such as apps that share bills or organize personal information, which facilitate their storage and organization.

The bill splitting apps market has been segmented by platform (android and iOS), end-user (private users and commercial users), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The android segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Some of the top revenue-generating apps for the Google Play Store include bill sharing apps like Splitwise, Splitd, and Tricount. Over the years, developers have increasingly preferred Google Play Store and shared-billing app development platforms. The rapidly growing trend of Android smartphones worldwide, and their increasing demand for an operating system like Google's, has been a major factor leading to the increased adoption of these applications.

Key Companies in the bill splitting apps market:

ApTap Ltd., Axio Digital Pvt. Ltd., Bill.com LLC, Block Inc., bring10 LLC, DigiGround Pty Ltd., Groupee Pty Ltd., Kittysplit UG, Microsoft Corp., MWYN TECH Pvt. Ltd., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, NatWest Group Plc, Paerpay Inc., Raphael Wichmann, Splid, Splitwise Inc., Standy Software, Step Up Labs Inc., Tricount S.A., and PayPal Holdings Inc.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

