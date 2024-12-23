Bill Sweitzer Appointed Regional Vice President of Centauri, A JD Martin Company

JD Martin Co.

Dec 23, 2024, 09:01 ET

The newest appointment further strengthens the firm's leadership pipeline.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centauri, A JD Martin Company, is proud to announce the appointment of Bill Sweitzer as Regional Vice President, effective December 9, 2024. Bill brings an impressive wealth of experience in senior sales leadership, employee development, and strategic business planning, along with a deep understanding of the electrical market.

Bill Sweitzer - Regional Vice President for Centauri, A JD Martin Company
Throughout his distinguished career at industry-leading organizations, Bill has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving growth, building robust partnerships, and delivering innovative solutions to meet customer needs. His commitment to local support and fostering collaborative relationships with distribution partners will be instrumental in advancing Centauri, A JD Martin Company's, mission to provide unparalleled service and value to our manufacturers and customers.

"Bill's vision and expertise make him the ideal leader to guide our team through continued growth and success," said Tim Klinger, CIO of JD Martin. "We are excited about the opportunities his leadership will bring as we enhance our legacy of excellence."

This appointment underscores Centauri, A JD Martin Company, dedication to investing in strong leadership to drive strategic growth across the region.

Please join us in welcoming Bill Sweitzer to his new role and supporting him in this pivotal position.

For more information, please contact:
Bill Sweitzer
Regional Vice President, Centauri, A JD Martin Company
[email protected]

About JD Martin
JD Martin is a premier electrical manufacturer representative agency, serving 17 states with an extensive portfolio of solutions, including lighting, wire, cable, and EV infrastructure products. With a strong focus on customer service and expertise, JD Martin partners with industry leaders to deliver innovative electrical solutions to distributors, contractors, and end users.

