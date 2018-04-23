Bill Thompson Joins as Senior Managing Director Launching Evercore's Primary Capital Raising Platform for Real Estate Financial Sponsors

Mr. Thompson will join Nigel Dawn as the second Senior Managing Director in Evercore's PCA Group, Marty Cicco who leads Evercore's real estate investment banking advisory practice and Jarrett Vitulli who leads the real estate advisory business within PCA. Combining a new market leading global capital raising platform with Evercore's market leading real estate advisory business uniquely positions Evercore to provide a full suite of fundraising, capital advisory and strategic advisory services to real estate focused sponsors and their limited partners.

Mr. Thompson has over thirty years' experience raising capital for a broad range of real estate funds and ventures. He has served in leadership roles for various firms, including LaSalle Advisors, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette/Credit Suisse and Greenhill & Co., and he has overseen the formation of over 110 real estate partnerships totaling almost $70 billion of capital globally.

Mr. Thompson will be the co-CEO of Evercore's PCA business alongside current CEO Nigel Dawn, who established the business in 2013. They will report to Evercore's President and CEO. Mr. Thompson will be joined at Evercore by his long-time Greenhill real estate capital advisory partners and the group will continue to serve their clients in a seamless manner.

Evercore already has one of the world's leading capital advisory practices, providing independent advice to clients seeking to raise new or additional funds or to recapitalize or monetize their existing holdings. Evercore was named Secondaries Advisor of the Year in the Americas in Private Equity International's Annual Review for the past two years and was voted Global Placement Agent of the Year in Infrastructure Investor's Annual 2017 Awards.

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's President and CEO, said, "We are extremely pleased that Bill will be joining our rapidly growing capital advisory franchise, further bolstering our leading real estate advisory business. Bill and his colleagues will add significantly to our real estate capital raising and advisory capabilities and will help us provide powerful and differentiated advisory capabilities to our clients. Additionally, their industry expertise and relationships will benefit our strong real estate strategic advisory practice."

John Weinberg, Evercore's Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, said, "Real estate financial sponsors and investors are a core client group for Evercore, who we are serving with an increasingly broad array of services. The addition of Bill and his team further strengthens our capabilities and services for this strategically important client group."

Nigel Dawn, co-CEO of Evercore's PCA business, said, "I am very excited to be partnering with Bill to continue growing our real estate capital advisory business and to bring our combined expertise to our clients. Evercore's highly entrepreneurial environment provides a strong platform to continue to expand this business through the addition of experienced fundraising capabilities. With an increasing number of limited partners seeking direct oriented real estate investments and general partners requiring expanded advisory services beyond traditional fundraising, PCA will be well positioned to meet the evolving private real estate market."

Bill Thompson, co-CEO of Evercore's PCA business, added, "I'm thrilled to be joining Evercore. The platform allows us to provide real estate sponsors with the complete range of real estate advisory services globally, whether it is developing capital solutions in the form of funds or ventures, advising on mergers and acquisitions, or providing perspective on how best to use the secondary markets to achieve our clients' strategic objectives."

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

