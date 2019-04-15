Bill Weld Announces Candidacy For President Of The United States of America

It is time for patriotic men and women across our great nation to stand and plant a flag. It is time to return to the principles of Lincoln – equality, dignity, and opportunity for all. There is no greater cause on earth than to preserve what truly makes America great. I am ready to lead that fight," said Weld.

In the months ahead Bill Weld will go directly to the American people to talk about their concerns, priorities, and dreams – both for themselves and for their children. He will share his vision of an America that lifts up all people, that unlocks the potential of every student, every small business owner, and every American worker.

A Reagan Republican who was appointed US Attorney by President Ronald Reagan, Bill Weld knows that America can still be that "shining city on a hill."

Bill Weld believes that we must preserve the democratic institutions of our Republic: the rule of law, a free and open press, and America's global leadership in maintaining a freer, safer world.

He believes that transparency is the cornerstone of accountability, that freedom dies in darkness, and that government must serve the people, not the politicians.

Bill Weld is uniquely qualified to serve the American people as President. He has an unblemished record of service and leadership. In addition to seven years in the Department of Justice, he served two terms as Governor in Massachusetts, where he was reelected by the largest margin in state history. He cut taxes 21 times, never raised them, balanced the budget, and oversaw six upgrades in the state's bond rating. He signed landmark welfare reform, established public education standards, and was a trailblazer as an early proponent for LGBT civil rights.

He was ranked the most fiscally conservative Governor in the country by the Cato Institute and the Wall Street Journal.

Governor Weld was born in Smithtown, NY. He is a graduate of Harvard College summa cum laude, studied international economics at University College, Oxford, and received his law degree from Harvard Law School cum laude. Bill is an active member of the Council on Foreign Relations and of the InterAction Council, an organization of former heads of state who meet around the world and issue annual reports on international issues of transcendent importance such as nuclear proliferation, religious sectarianism, and food and water. Bill served by Presidential appointment on the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council.

He and his wife, Leslie, live in Canton, MA. Between them, they have eight children and eight grandchildren.

Announcement video can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/330371574/416d7768b1

Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Diner Tour

Open Press

11:00 am The Red Arrow Diner, 61 Lowell St., Manchester, NH

11:45 am The Airport Diner, 2280 Brown Ave., Manchester, NH

1:00 pm Norton's Classic Café, 233 Main St., Nashua, NH

World Affairs Council of NH

Foreign Policy Address

"What Role Should America Play in the World Today?"

Doors open at 6:30 pm

Speech at 7:00 pm

Southern New Hampshire University

Hospitality Building

2500 River Rd., Manchester, NH

Open Press

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

A Conversation About Job Growth with Town Manager Kevin Smith & Local Business Owners

2:30 pm

Londonderry Town Hall

268B Mammoth Rd., Londonderry, NH

(Additional stops tba)

Open Press



House Party with Kerry and James Stap

6:30 pm

3 Hayes Hart Rd., Windham, NH



Open Press

Press set up 6:00 pm

