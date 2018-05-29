Bill Weld, Former Governor of Massachusetts & Acreage Holdings Board Member, Added to CWCBExpo NY 'Surprise Speakers Series'

The Surprise Speaker Series, presented by the National Hemp Association, with support from Acreage Holdings, will take place on Thursday, May 31st at 1:00 p.m. The goal of the Surprise Speaker Series, and the CWCBExpo NY educational program, is to elevate the conversation about the benefits of the cannabis, debunk negative stigma, and offer information, tools, and resources for businesses to succeed in the industry.

Speaker Boehner and Governor Weld issued this part of a statement when appointed to the Board of Advisors for Acreage Holdings:

"While we come at this issue from different perspectives and track records, we both believe the time has come for serious consideration of a shift in federal marijuana policy. Over the past 20 years a growing number of states have experimented with their right to offer cannabis programs under the protection of the 10th amendment. During that period, those rights have lived somewhat in a state of conflict with federal policy. Also, during this period, the public perception of cannabis has dramatically shifted, with 94% of Americans currently in favor of some type of access, a shift driven by increased awareness of marijuana's many medical applications."

Weld was elected Governor of Massachusetts in 1990 and reelected in 1994 with 71% of the vote. During his term he succeeded in reducing taxes and unemployment. His pro-business policies are widely considered to have a positive impact on the state. He served as Assistant U.S. Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division of the Justice Department and was the Vice Presidential candidate running with Presidential candidate Gary Johnson, for the Libertarian party in 2016 (Johnson made a surprise appearance at CWCBExpo NY in 2016). Weld and Johnson received triple the number of votes than previous party candidates.

In addition to the Surprise Speaker Series, CWCBExpo NY will feature Keynote Addresses by Montel Williams, media personality and patient advocate, and Bruce Linton, CEO Canopy Growth, an industry leader. A comprehensive educational program also includes an Industry Update discussion, a New York State of Cannabis panel, and conference sessions on Cannabis 101, Cultivation, Extractions & Infusions, Regulations, Investing, Advocacy and more. Add-On Workshops with expert instructors will also be offered.

The exhibit floor, with more than 100 companies, will feature a wide array of innovative products and services for the medical marijuana, legalized adult use and industrial hemp industries.

To register to attend CWCBExpo NY and for more information visit www.cwcbexpo.com.

