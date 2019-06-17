Bill Weydemeyer Named to InvestmentNews' 2019 40 Under 40 List

Bill's passion for promoting financial literacy to clients as well as those who don't have access to a financial advisor, along with his leadership and dedication to lifelong learning and improvement are some of the reasons he was selected for this honor.

"It's been my great honor to observe Bill's impressive and distinctive career development since the day that he joined our team over 13 years ago," said Michael Nathanson, CEO of The Colony Group. "Bill's passion for learning, service excellence, and teamwork are complemented by his uncanny ability to remain steadfastly optimistic, positive, and confident even in the face of adversity. He is dedicated to his clients, his colleagues, his friends and family, his company, his partners, and his community – and he devotes his unbounded energy to every one of his relationships."

"The men and women chosen as this year's 40 Under 40 honorees were selected based on their level of accomplishment, contribution to the financial advice industry and leadership," said Frederick P. Gabriel Jr., editorial director of InvestmentNews. "They serve as role models for other young professionals and suggest the financial advice industry has a bright future."

