Bill Whitehurst to join ePropelled's Commercial Advisory Board

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, the Massachusetts-based technology company offering leading-edge electromagnetic motors and drives, announced today the appointment of Bill Whitehurst to the company's Commercial Advisory Board.

CEO Nick Grewal says, "Bill is well respected, well renowned and celebrated by the leaders in this industry. We are fortunate to have him join the growing ePropelled team."

Bill has served and has been an accomplished contributor in a variety of leadership positions in sales, marketing, business development, strategic planning, M&A and management for Sta-Rite Industries, Jacuzzi Brothers, and ultimately, PacFab, a subsidiary of ESSEF Corp. in 1992. Subsequently, ESSEF was acquired by Pentair in 1999 where he continued serving as VP – Marketing, Sales, Strategic Planning, Organic & Acquisitive Growth Leader and later as President of Pentair's Pool/Spa Business. In 2006, Bill started a consulting company, Business Navigation Associates, Inc., to leverage his significant experience in the water movement industry. Since launching his consulting business, Bill has worked with a variety of manufacturing clients in the irrigation, pool/spa, pump and water treatment industries, maximizing value for these private businesses.

Bill says, "From the moment that I was made aware of the game-changing technology incorporated in ePropelled's permanent magnet motor patents, I knew that they were on the threshold of something very big and that I wanted to be a part of this exciting opportunity. Based on my experience in the various water moving equipment industries, I immediately saw many significant application opportunities. I am delighted to have been invited to participate on ePropelled's Commercial Advisory Board. I look forward to being a part ePropelled's success."

Dorian Davies, ePropelled's VP of Sales, himself a thirty-year veteran of the industry says, "Bill is a recognized name in the global market, and his endorsement of ePropelled's unique technologies is invaluable. I'm looking forward to working with Bill and to benefitting from his unrivalled knowledge and experience as we pursue our goal of seeing ePropelled motors powering the world's pools and spas."

About ePropelled

ePropelled is a leader in magnetic engineering innovations that define the future of electric propulsion. Our patented intelligent motors, generators, and motor controllers are software controlled and create new levels of energy and system-level efficiencies in aerospace, electric vehicles, and industrial applications.

