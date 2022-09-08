Bill Winston Ministries Presents the 2022 International Faith Conference Kicking Off September 11 in Chicago with Thousands Expected to Attend in Person and Online

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drs. Bill and Veronica Winston, along with Bill Winston Ministries, are hosting their 28th Annual International Faith Conference (IFC) in Forest Park, Illinois, September 11 – 16, 2022. For six days, world-renowned speakers and musical artists will impact the lives of men, women and young people on the campus of Living World Christian Center and online, by reconnecting them with and elevating their faith. Thousands of attendees – in-person and hybrid – are anticipated to participate in the six-day conference.

Bill Winston Ministries

Attendees from all over the world will enjoy a hybrid event experience of in-person and virtual fellowship, faith-based entertainment and healing services, and more. The conference will feature prominent speakers each day, including Dr. Winston:

Bishop Tudor Bismark: An apostolic voice to the nations. Since 1989, he has been serving as an apostolic father and mentor to ministries all over the world. He serves as the senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church in Harare, Zimbabwe .

An apostolic voice to the nations. Since 1989, he has been serving as an apostolic father and mentor to ministries all over the world. He serves as the senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church in . Bishop T. D. Jakes : A charismatic leader, visionary, provocative thinker, and entrepreneur who serves as senior pastor of The Potter's House, a global humanitarian organization and 30,000-member church located in Dallas, Texas .

: A charismatic leader, visionary, provocative thinker, and entrepreneur who serves as senior pastor of The Potter's House, a global humanitarian organization and 30,000-member church located in . · Dr. Jesse Duplantis : Dynamic evangelist and guest speaker at church meetings, conventions, seminars, Bible colleges, and Christian television programs all over the world.

Dynamic evangelist and guest speaker at church meetings, conventions, seminars, Bible colleges, and Christian television programs all over the world. Rev. Samuel Rodriguez : Popular international speaker and president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), the nation's largest Hispanic Christian organization representing millions of Evangelicals and more than 40,000 U.S. churches.

Popular international speaker and president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), the nation's largest Hispanic Christian organization representing millions of Evangelicals and more than 40,000 U.S. churches. Apostle Leroy Thompson Sr. : A native of Louisiana and the Pastor of Word of Life Christian Center and chief overseer of Leroy Thompson Ministerial Association (LTMA).

A native of and the Pastor of Word of Life Christian Center and chief overseer of Leroy Thompson Ministerial Association (LTMA). Dr. Bill Winston : Ministers on Friday night during a Miracle Healing Service.

Just added Women's event: DIVINELY HER on Wednesday, September 14, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. (CST). A heavenly encounter for women who desire to experience God's presence in every area of their lives. This one-of-a-kind event is designed for every woman to unwind, learn, and elevate higher into their divine purpose. Keynote Speaker: Apostle Cynthia Brazelton. Musical Artist: Kim McFarland; Divinely HER Money Panel Discussion and much more.

In-person Cost: $25. Online Cost: $20. No staff discount. Tailored box lunch (Select your meal choice when registering.) Register at ifc.billwinston.org

The conference will begin at 6:00 p.m. (CST) on Sunday, September 11 at Living World Christian Center, 7600 W. Roosevelt Road, Forest Park, Illinois. Monday through Friday the conference starts at 7:00 p.m. (CST) The conference is free and open to the public. However, in-person and virtual attendees will need to register online in order to participate.

For more information about the conference, attendee registration, hotel recommendations, a full-schedule, speaker roster and more, please visit https://ifc.billwinston.org/.

About Bill Winston

Dr. Bill Winston is the founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center, a several thousand-member church in Forest Park, Illinois. He is also the founder of the nationally accredited Joseph Business School, which has a global impact on six continents and an online program; president of Bill Winston Ministries, a partnership-based global outreach ministry that shares the gospel through television, radio, and the Internet; the Living Word School of Ministry and Missions; and Faith Ministries Alliance (FMA), an organization of more than eight hundred churches and ministries under his spiritual covering in the United States and multiple countries around the globe. The ministry owns and operates two shopping malls: Forest Park Plaza in Forest Park and Washington Plaza in Tuskegee, Alabama. He is married to Veronica and is the father of three children and the grandfather of eight.

Media Contact:

Kayla Tucker Adams

214.403.9852

[email protected]

SOURCE Bill Winston Ministries