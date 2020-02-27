Bill Wulf, M.D., Named Chair-Elect of America's Physician Groups

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Wulf, M.D., Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians (COPC), has been appointed chair-elect of America's Physician Groups (APG). A steadfast advocate for independent primary care physicians, Dr. Wulf has been a longtime member of APG.

"We are honored to have Bill Wulf as our new chair-elect," said Don Crane, APG President and CEO. "Bill has demonstrated an unmatched commitment to improving the primary care physician field, and we welcome his leadership as APG continues to drive the transformation of healthcare delivery in America."

"I believe that APG has a similar philosophy to COPC -- with a goal of providing a better work environment for primary care physicians and delivering the best quality and most cost-effective care to patients," said Dr. Wulf.

Dr. Wulf has been CEO of COPC since 2013 and has overseen the incredible growth of the physician group. Today, COPC is the largest independent primary care physician group in the country. He was also among the founders of agilon health, an organization which partners with primary care physicians in creating a purpose-built and financially aligned total care program for their practice's Medicare Advantage patients. Following COPC's lead, three additional independent primary care practices in Ohio have joined the agilon health platform, which provides care for over 50,000 Medicare Advantage patients.

About COPC

Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians was founded in 1996 when a group of 33 physicians joined together to give greater focus to patient care than the administrative duties that were weighing them down. From the onset, COPC physicians have always been dedicated to finding new ways to offer the best patient care. Today COPC has more than 75 offices and serves more than 450,000 patients.

About agilon health

agilon health of Long Beach, California, a company founded in 2016 by world-class health care leaders, is partnering with U.S. physicians to manage the transition from fee for service to integrated payment and care delivery. The company has now expanded its operations to leading positions in nine U.S. markets. For more information visit www.agilonhealth.com.

About APG

America's Physician Groups (APG) is a professional association, representing over 300 medical groups, independent practice associations, and integrated healthcare systems across the nation.

SOURCE Central Ohio Primary Care

