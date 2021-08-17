Billancho Launches with Mission to Liberate Customers from Unpaid Bills

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Billancho is excited to announce the launch of its first-of-its kind bill payment crowdsourcing platform. The company's app-based solution allows for individuals who are facing challenging financial circumstances to raise funds from individuals and non-profit organizations to pay their financial obligations.

"We are a team of entrepreneurs with a bold thought: By creating a community based on kindness we can drastically improve the lives of our friends, families, and the wellbeing of society as a whole" says Hakan Yurt, Co-Founder of Billancho.

Billancho is launching at a time in which many American's find themselves in precarious financial situations. According to surveys by Apartment List and McKinsey, thirty percent of Americans missed their housing payments during the pandemic and four in ten Americans would have difficulty covering a sudden $400 expense. Even more distressing, nearly one-third of adults still say they face difficulty meeting their regular household expenses, according to the most recent survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.

"Through our platform, families and individuals who have fallen behind in their bill payments can appeal to our community of donors to fund their bill fully or partially. To ensure funds are used to satisfy bill payments, once bills are funded, Billancho directly remits payment to the utility or service companies," Yurt explained.

Billancho aims not only to help individuals improve their quality of life, but also to increase the overall welfare of communities.

"Our hope is that people pay kindness forward every day, making the world a brighter place for their friends and neighbors who may be struggling financially. We believe that small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can change the world for the better" says Yurt, a serial entrepreneur with experience in IT and consulting.

About Billancho

Based in Washington D.C. Billancho provides individuals and families with a platform to channel the power of community to improve their financial wellbeing.

SOURCE Billancho

Related Links

www.billancho.com

