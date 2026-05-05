Billboard and Scoreboard Manufacturer Formetco Hits $1M Milestone Raised to Support Local Charities

Evolving into a premier venue, Formetco's LHG Innovation Center has now successfully raised over $1 million for numerous local Gwinnett County charities and organizations.

DULUTH, Ga., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formetco today announced that its LHG Innovation Center has surpassed $1 million raised for local Gwinnett County charities, marking a major milestone in the company's commitment to community engagement.

The milestone was achieved this past Saturday May 2, 2026, as Formetco hosted the Rotary Club of Gwinnett County's annual Derby Down South fundraising event. Originally designed as a digital showroom, the Innovation Center has evolved into a premier venue supporting nonprofit fundraising and community events throughout Gwinnett County.

Saturday's Derby Down South Fundraiser

Formetco is a family-owned company founded in 1968 and the nation's largest full-service supplier of hardware and digital display solutions to the billboard industry, along with being a leading manufacturer and partner for video scoreboards at universities and high schools across the United States. The Innovation Center continues to serve as a customer experience space while also supporting charitable initiatives.

Organizations that have benefited from events hosted at the facility include Rainbow Village, Young Life, Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Rotary Club of Gwinnett County, and local high school booster programs—all contributing to meaningful impact across Gwinnett County. Formetco also supports education through its annual $5,000 Student Ambassador Scholarship.

"Working with Formetco and the LHG Innovation Center was an exceptional experience from start to finish. Their team was incredibly gracious with their space and support, helping us create a seamless event that ultimately generated $334,072 in support of our mission. We are grateful to have been part of their broader commitment to helping nonprofits collectively raise $1 million in the community," said Rev. Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village https://rainbowvillage.org/

"We are deeply grateful to Formetco for their continued generosity in hosting our Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser. Their support has helped us raise over $500,000 for local charities over the past eight years, making a meaningful and growing impact in the community," said Jennifer Hendrickson and Mark Willis, Co-Chairs of the Rotary Club of Gwinnett County Derby Down South event.

"We've always believed that business should be about more than just what you build—it should be about the impact you make. What makes this especially meaningful is the amount of work that goes into it from so many people across our company. From designing and building the space to supporting each event, it's truly a team effort, and reaching this milestone is a reflection of both our employees and the generosity of this community," said John Gibb, Formetco's EVP of Corporate Relations.

To learn more about Formetco, visit: https://www.formetco.com/about/

Formetco, headquartered in Duluth, GA since 1968, leads the outdoor advertising and sports scoreboard industry in research, design, and development of a wide range of innovative digital and hardware products. Formetco Sports, a division of Formetco, is at the forefront of enhancing game day experiences with digital LED displays and other products for High Schools, Colleges, and Professional Sports venues across the United States.

SOURCE Formetco, LLC