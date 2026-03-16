BILLBOARD ANNOUNCES BETTERHELP AS FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL MENTAL HEALTH PARTNER

Multi-Platform Collaboration to Launch "Like Minded," a Video Series Featuring Conversations Between Artists Across Genres and Generations, Facilitated by BetterHelp Therapists

Grammy Award winner Corinne Bailey Rae and R&B singer Rayvn Lenae launched the series live at SXSW on Sat. March 14

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global music authority Billboard announced a partnership with BetterHelp, naming the world's largest therapy platform as its first-ever Official Mental Health Partner. At the center of the partnership is the launch of "Like Minded," a brand-new video series featuring unexpected artist pairings—whether from different decades, musical genres, or creative backgrounds—engaging in authentic, emotional conversations. Guided by BetterHelp's clinical leaders and licensed therapists, the series kicked off with a special live panel featuring Grammy® Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician, Corinne Bailey Rae and R&B singer and songwriter Ravyn Lenae at the Billboard House during SXSW on Saturday, March 14.

The collaboration establishes a year-long platform dedicated to connecting music and mental health, aligning with key editorial moments and original storytelling throughout 2026. The pairings will explore their personal perspectives on mental health, sharing how their struggles and the industry landscape have evolved across different eras, genres, and stages of their careers.

The live conversation was hosted by BetterHelp's Vice President of Clinical Quality and Innovation, Russell DuBois, PhD, joined by Billboard moderator Delisa Shannon. The intimate discussion focused on how artists from different musical backgrounds and generations approach mental health, introducing audiences to the themes and format of the series by examining how they have overcome hardships and the options available for bettering mental health.

"If you do have people in your life...whether they're in the family or whether they're friends or a professional, I think it's so useful to be able to let these feelings out in a real healthy way," said Rae.

When reflecting on the pressures of keeping up with her own success and asking for help, Lenae shared her own positive experience with therapy over the past year, noting, "I definitely enjoyed having the ritual and just talking through my day to day. I think that's something really special to do, especially if you feel like you're getting something really good back."

The series aims to provide viewers with a full scope of the human experience through the lens of music. Following the live preview, the first episode featuring Corinne Bailey Rae and Ravyn Lenae will officially launch on Billboard's digital platforms later this March.

"Like Minded" will deliver a fresh creative approach to mental health conversations that keep audiences engaged and connected.

"Music has always been a powerful force for connection," said Dana Droppo, Chief Brand Officer, Billboard. "We're proud to partner with BetterHelp as our first-ever Official Mental Health Partner to create meaningful conversations around mental health that support artists, fans, and the broader creative community."

"Music shapes culture and culture shapes how we talk about mental health," said Sara Brooks, Chief Growth Officer at BetterHelp. "Through 'Like Minded,' the candid conversations we're facilitating between high-profile artists and licensed therapists help underscore a simple truth: no matter who you are or how big your stage is, everyone needs support sometimes. We're proud to partner with Billboard to help reduce stigma and further normalize therapy as a proactive, everyday form of care."

Beyond the video series, Billboard and BetterHelp will collaborate on a dedicated digital hub that brings together all related content. The destination will feature episodes of "Like Minded," expanded editorial coverage, and curated Billboard stories focused on mental health, creating an accessible, ongoing resource for audiences engaging with these conversations.

BetterHelp's involvement in the music space is rooted in the belief that music and creative expression can open the door to important conversations about mental health. By meeting people where they are—whether at a festival or through their favorite artist's story—BetterHelp continues its mission to make professional, affordable, and tailored therapy a convenient reality for everyone.

ABOUT BILLBOARD

Billboard is the ultimate barometer of success in music. Through its iconic charts, breaking news, multi-platform storytelling, and world-class events, Billboard tracks the world's top musicians and the business that powers them. Since its origin in 1894, music leaders and fans across the world look to Billboard as the most trusted source for music information, spanning more than a dozen countries and published in over 10 languages. Billboard's premium experiences range from the Billboard Power 100 to Billboard Women in Music, Billboard Latin Music Week, and Billboard Live, connecting the most impactful artists and industry leaders with fans from all corners of the globe.

ABOUT BETTERHELP

BetterHelp is the world's largest online therapy platform, with a mission to make mental health care more accessible to everyone. Today, it provides professional, affordable, and tailored therapy in a convenient online format through a network of 30,000 qualified therapists globally. BetterHelp has helped millions of people worldwide take ownership of their mental health and work towards their personal goals. As the unmet need for mental health services persists, BetterHelp remains committed to expanding access to therapy globally and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health care.

ABOUT CORINNE BAILEY RAE

British singer/songwriter/musician Corinne Bailey Rae first shot to stardom with her self-titled #1 debut album in 2006, featuring the global hits "Put Your Records On" and "Like A Star." Over the course of her career she has released four critically acclaimed studio albums — and earned two Grammy Awards, two MOBOS, two Mercury Music Prizes, and a BET Award for Best International Act. She has collaborated with a wide range of artists including Mary J. Blige, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, Paul McCartney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Questlove, RZA, Stevie Wonder, Tracey Thorn, Pharrell, and many more. In 2026, Corinne will celebrate 20 years in her career, a significant milestone that reflects her enduring impact and dedication. She currently resides in Leeds, England with her husband and two daughters.

ABOUT RAVYN LENAE

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae has evolved from humble beginnings on the Southside of Chicago to the forefront of R&B and pop. Over the last decade, she has carefully crafted an incomparable sound by incorporating elements from house, synth-funk and more, with her signature style naturally evolving over the course of fan favorite EPs (Moon Shoes, Midnight Moonlight and Crush) and full-length albums Hypnos and Bird's Eye.

Following a run of standout singles and collaborations with the likes of Monte Booker, KAYTRANADA and Steve Lacy, Lenae joined forces with GRAMMY Award winner Dahi (Kendrick Lamar, SZA) to executive produce her sophomore LP Bird's Eye in 2024. The album is highlighted by Lenae's breakthrough smash single "Love Me Not" (co-penned by Anderson .Paak) which has gone on to amass well over one billion global streams, a career debut and peak of #5 so far on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, top 10 placement across Top 40 and Rhythmic radio and standout performances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The BET Awards 2025, The TODAY Show and more. Bird's Eye, which also features collaborations with Childish Gambino and Ty Dolla $ign, has been met by further critical praise from the likes of Billboard, NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian and Pitchfork, the latter of which declared the collection to be "a genre-blending album that experiments within and beyond R&B—always guided by her expansive, cotton-candy soft soprano."

A seasoned live performer, Lenae has toured on stages alongside Omar Apollo, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, as well as grace the stages of festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza and more.

SOURCE Billboard