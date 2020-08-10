Billboard Charting Artist & Producers Davis Chris & Mr Foster Talk about Charting and New Singles

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Davis Chris and Shane Foster of DFD Music sat down with Debbie to discuss BillBoard and new projects.

What is your full given name, and what is your stage name?

Davis Chris & Mr Foster

Shane Foster aka Mr Foster

Chris Davis aka Davis Chris

You are not a typical artist. How would you define your personal brand? How would you define your sound?

We would define our sound as being very musical, minimalistic, and reminiscent. Our brand is striving to be considered one of the most acclaimed and commercially successful producers in music history.

In general, what led you guys to music?

(DC) I used to step and dance. I was always fascinated by rap battles on YouTube. While in bootcamp in the US NAVY I made a song about boot camp that was a hit around base. I made a room of 1,000 people applaud and from that moment on I knew I had a gift.

(SF) I grew up playing the drums in church , also played with go go bands, While in the military I owned a club where I dealt with a lot of artists and organically built relationships and started understanding the business. After 5 combat tours and receiving the Combat Action Badge and other various medals I knew it was time for a change and to be in a profession that I would love.

(Both) Unique story about us is we both met on the first day of college (The Los Angeles Film School) and discovered we were both veterans . We were the only ones on orientation day out of about 200 students that walked down to the free studio the school offered, attempted to set it up and after about 4 hours later we figured it out. We literally recorded seven days a week for the next two years pursuing our dual passion for music.

What is next for you? Last week we just charted on BillBoard Gospel Charts at Number 8 with the song "Things Change" feat. Cecily Wagner. Upon release day 17 July 2020 the song landed on a Spotify Editorial Playlist "NEW MUSIC FRIDAY CHRISTIAN'' and peaked at number 18 on the iTunes Gospel charts for four days. Recently we released a New Dance Single "Jiu-Jitsu (Remix)" featuring Grammy Nominated Singer-Songwriter Ursula and others. This Friday releasing new latin single "Cha Cha '' featuring Grammy Nominated SInger-Songwriter Natalis and others releasing on August 14th, 2020.

