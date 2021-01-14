Billboard has promoted Julian Holguin to President

"I am thrilled to have Julian at the helm of Billboard . His experience and innovative business strategy make him an ideal choice to take Billboard into the next phase of growth" said Chairman and CEO, Jay Penske.

"I am honored to assume this post for Billboard. The legacy and impact the brand continues to have on the music and media industry is undeniable. Billboard's transformation over the last eight years has been a thrilling ride. I am incredibly proud of the growth we have achieved and the team that made it happen. We will continue to evolve the brand and strive to innovate with the incredible support of PMC," said Holguin.

Julian Holguin is a seasoned music and media executive, with vast experience across digital publishing, social media, broadcast television and live events. He joined Billboard in 2012, and was quickly promoted to VP of Brand Partnerships, leading the company's transformation from a business-to-business trade publication to an industry and consumer facing hybrid, engaging fans through a multiplatform approach. Julian oversaw the strategic revenue and growth effort as Billboard merged with The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 and acquired Spin Media in 2016, leading the company to record increases in consumer advertising, live events, partnerships, licensing and branded content. Prior to his promotion, he served as Billboard's EVP, Head of Sales and Partnerships for MRC Entertainment.

In September of 2020, Billboard became part of P-MRC Holdings, a joint venture between MRC and Penske Media Corportation. The partnership will allow Billboard to leverage the Penske Media infrastructure and utilize the PMC technology and delivery platforms. MRC will collaborate with the P-MRC brands to create new opportunities for industry and consumers surrounding its powerful portfolio of live event and awards shows.

Billboard

Established in 1894, Billboard is a global music media brand, with a renowned authority among artists, fans and the industry. Billboard powers the ultimate global music destination and magazine, featuring unrivaled reporting on music news, issues and trends, the industry's definitive charts, encompassing the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. Billboard also produces elite conferences and events which regularly convene the industry and consumers around important conversations – from the annual Power 100 to Women in Music to Pride Summit and more.

