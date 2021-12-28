Billboard Identifies the King Moshiach: It's the Lubavitcher Rebbe

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a reprise of a unique billboard that first appeared nearly 16 years ago on the West Side Highway, the "Moshiach Is Here" sign is back, this time in Brooklyn at 2509 Atlantic Avenue, to the left of the overpass going to JFK.

Rebbe King Messiah Billboard, Brooklyn, NY, posted 12/21/21 by Geulah Generation Inc. Rebbe King Messiah Billboard design, posted 12/21/21, Brooklyn, NY, by Geulah Generation Inc.

The sponsor is The Geulah Generation Inc., a Jewish women's organization, (the same who sponsored the previous billboard under a different name). Geulah is the Hebrew term for Redemption. Geulah Generation publicizes the prophecy of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, "the time of the Redemption has arrived," and the Rebbe's identity as the King Moshiach.

They plan to expand the "Moshiach Is Here" billboard campaign to major US cities.

The recognition that the Rebbe is Moshiach is based on 1) the description of Moshiach found in Jewish Law (Halacha) as codified by the great sage Maimonides and 2) the Rebbe's own words in his talks, translated from Yiddish and sent out to Jews worldwide.

The Rebbe has established a worldwide empire of Chabad Houses to encourage Jews to keep their heritage, preparing them for the final Redemption. New emissaries are continually leaving for far-flung lands to pursue the mission of welcoming Jews back to Judaism. Additionally, the emissaries reach out to gentiles to promote the 7 Noahide Laws, laws from the Bible for all people for a sane world (www.7for70.net).

In addition to saying "Moshiach Is Here," the billboard says, "Just add in goodness and kindness." This echoes the words of the Rebbe to a CNN reporter in 1991, "Moshiach is ready to come now. It is only on our part to add something additional in the realm of goodness and kindness."

Said spokeswoman Basha Oka Botnick, "If the billboard encourages one good word, one kind act, one smile, one thought of a better world, it will have accomplished something."

To donate, please visit their website: www.GeulahGeneration.com.

Geulah Generation is a non-profit organization founded in 1994, and based in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NY. Members include Jewish women across the US and in France, Australia, and Israel.

The designer of the "Moshiach is Here" billboard is Michael Richman. Ephraim Daniel Botnick reconfigured it for the Brooklyn location, with photographic restoration by Yisroel Oradovschi of Studio Or.

