Billboard Magazine Recognizes The Los Angeles Recording School as Top Music Business School for the Seventh Year

Recognition highlights The Los Angeles Recording School's premier programs and facilities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Recording School (LARS), a subdivision of The Los Angeles Film School, has been named one of the Billboard Magazine's Top Business Schools of 2024. This honor, granted to the school for the seventh consecutive year, emphasizes its range of professional degrees – including the Music Production Degree Program – along with the school's extensive facilities, which feature professional recording studios.

The Los Angeles Recording School, Billboard Top Music Business Schools 2024

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Billboard Magazine and included on this esteemed list for another year," states Los Angeles Film School President Tammy Elliott. "Our faculty's dedication, our students' devotion, and our alumni's ever-growing contributions and accomplishments all play a part in shining the light on who we are as a school and in the development of the next generation of entertainment industry professionals".

Located in Downtown Hollywood, the LARS shares a neighborhood with several major professional recording studios, including SSL Duality Studio, Foley/ADR Suite, Neve Genesys Black Console, Avid ICON Work Surfaces, and SSL XL 9000K Studio. This allows students to gain valuable real-world experience while remaining close to campus.

Released on Monday, Billboard writes, "Students explore the entire record-making journey at The Los Angeles Recording School." The outlet also highlights the "active speaker roster" that the recording school has established, hosting speakers like Universal Music Group VP of sound and picture Roey Hershkovitz, who visited students in June.

The school's faculty is also award-winning, consisting of esteemed producers and engineers who have worked alongside many famous artists ranging from Bruno Mars to Beyoncé. Related degrees offered at the school include:

The Associate of Science in Music Production – offered on-campus

– offered on-campus The Bachelor of Science in Music Production – offered online

– offered online The Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Business – offered online or on-campus and includes the option of a concentration in Music Business.

For more information on The Los Angeles Recording School or The Los Angeles Film School, including accreditation and program offerings, as well as alumni spotlights and success stories, visit www.lafilm.edu.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999 and offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music Production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY® and Oscar® nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: www.lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

SOURCE The Los Angeles Recording School