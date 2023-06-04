Billboard, Music Week, and DJ Times Charting Recording Artist, NOAH, Releases Groundbreaking Single "BABYMAKER"

Inspired by Roe v. Wade and the Supreme Court's Assault on Reproductive Rights in the USA!

NEW YORK, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billboard & Music Week Charting Recording Artist, NOAH®, is back with a sensational new pop/dance single that is bound to ignite discussions and raise awareness about the critical issue of abortion rights in the United States. Inspired by the recent Supreme Court's decision to restrict abortion access, NOAH® presents "BABYMAKER" - a massive and relevant anthem that demands attention.

In a time where the courts are encroaching upon the reproductive rights of women, NOAH® fearlessly voices the concerns of millions. With "BABYMAKER," NOAH® sheds light on the alarming situation, boldly highlighting the implications of such restrictions and the impact they have on both women and men.

Drawing inspiration from Margaret Atwood's book and the acclaimed Hulu series, The Handmaid's Tale, NOAH® underscores the urgency of the matter. This modern-day dystopian era portrayed in the show, where women are forced into the role of "BABYMAKERS" for assigned masters and households, serves as a chilling reminder of the potential consequences.

Furthermore, "BABYMAKER" has joined Swishcraft, America's largest LGBTQIA+ owned dance label, for their highly anticipated 2023 Annual Pride Compilation. NOAH's "BABYMAKER" - The Big Daddy Big Room Pride Mix is set to make a resounding impact during this year's Pride Month in June 2023.

Join NOAH® in amplifying the conversation around abortion rights in the USA. With an unforgettable sound and a powerful message, "BABYMAKER" is poised to shake the music scene and captivate audiences worldwide. Stay tuned for the release this June 2023 and be a part of the movement that fights for reproductive freedom and equality.

Youtube: https://youtu.be/45s4xuziuRI

Soundcloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/oTWRn

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/66lZdJb98XqNJl3QEDCnr0

AppleMusic: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1686128608

NOAH OFFICIAL Website: www.noahmusic.com

#babymaker #roevswade #roevwade #notyourbabymaker #handmaidstale #swishcraft #abortion #reproductiverights #lgbtqai+ #prochoice #abortionrights #feminism #feminist #plannedparenthood #humanrights #scotus #supremecourt #womensrights #mybodymychoice #abortionishealthcare #proabortion #pregnancy

Contact:

Christofer Holland

***@noahmusic.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12962411

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Icon Worldwide Music