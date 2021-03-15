Billboard Names SingerLewak's Business Manager Jordan Josephs to its "Top 100" List

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SingerLewak announced today that Director Jordan Josephs has been named to Billboard's list of top business managers for 2021. Each year, Billboard identifies a select group of financial professionals who handle the affairs and manage the wealth of Hollywood's high–net–worth individuals. This recognition comes on the heels of Jordan being named to Variety's list of Business Managers Elite.

With an unrelenting commitment to client service, Jordan is highly dedicated to the success of his clients, which has earned him a stellar reputation among the entertainment elite. His expertise includes working with some of the biggest names in music, motion picture, television, and sports.

SingerLewak's Business Management team guides clients through various stages of their financial and business endeavors with special attention to guidance on tax strategy, compliance, advisory on financial planning, and consulting on their entrepreneurship. The firm's team of industry experts bring simplicity, financial controls, and structure to the lives of the clients they serve.

SingerLewak LLP, is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting firm with strong presence in the west region and a half century history serving clients in various industry sectors. For more information, visit www.singerlewak.com.

SOURCE SingerLewak

