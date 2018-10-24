Billboard To Unveil 2018 Latin Music Power Players List

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Billboard is thrilled to announce its 2018 Latin Power Players List and inaugural Latin Power Players cocktail event presented by Lexus. The list recognizes the most authoritative voices in the Latin music industry across labels, management companies, streaming services and multi-sector organizations. At the event, Walter Kolm, Owner/Founder of WK Entertainment will be presented with the Executive of the Year Award by two of his superstar clients, Wisin and CNCO.

"Latin music is experiencing an exceptional moment. Since the success of 'Despacito,' the genre has continued to top the charts thanks to extraordinary collaborations and vital work from rising artists who are making these sounds more relevant than ever. We are proud to honor the executives who are making this happen in every area of the business," says Leila Cobo, Billboard's Executive Director, Latin Content & Programming.

The evening will also feature performances by singer Abraham Mateo as well as Latin Grammy nominees Manu Manzo and Justin Quiles. As one of Spain's biggest rising stars, Mateo has over 15 million social media followers and has collaborated with Jennifer Lopez and Yandel among others; Manzo's new single, "Caminando," is out November 2 on In-Tu-Linea, and Quiles' current hit "No quiero amarte," featuring Zion & Lennox, has seen great success on the Billboard Latin charts.

"The future of music is global and polyglottal, and few genres think as broadly or collaboratively as Latin. Billboard couldn't be happier to host the influential individuals who are are pushing boundaries and eliminating borders," says Ross Scarano, Billboard's Vice President, Content.

The complete list will be revealed November 1st at 10am EST on billboard.com and in the November 3rd issue.

