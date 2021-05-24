Billboard Top Music Lawyer Jodie Shihadeh Announces New Firm Shihadeh Law P.C.

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, top Entertainment Attorney Jodie Shihadeh is proud to announce the launch of Shihadeh Law P.C., a boutique transactional entertainment law firm that practices in New York and Los Angeles.

The firm houses an impressive roster of clientele that consist of creators, entertainment companies, and industry executives including three time Grammy winning, multi-platinum producer/songwriter, J White Did It (Megan Thee Stallion "Savage", Cardi B "I Like It"), Grammy nominated producer/songwriter, Roy Lenzo (Lil Nas X "Rodeo" & "Montero"), Songwriter, Paul Phamous (Dua Lipa, Nick Jonas), as well as Latin Grammy winning artist/producer/songwriter, El Guincho (Billie Eilish).

"After ten years of practice in the entertainment industry, and personally coming from a long line of entrepreneurs, I am thrilled to announce the launch of Shihadeh Law, P.C. My ultimate passion has always been counseling clients on building enduring and rewarding careers in the entertainment business, and Shihadeh Law is dedicated to helping clients, both veteran and up-and-coming, achieve just that," says Jodie Shihadeh. "As a female founded firm that was launched during a global pandemic, we have unique insight on how to effectively advise clients to navigate unforeseen obstacles in order to pursue their professional endeavors without interruption."

Prior to opening Shihadeh Law, P.C., Jodie was a Partner at The Davis Firm, Pllc., where she negotiated high level deals for global superstar recording artists, music producers, songwriters, television personalities, management and production companies, professional athletes, and business executives.

Jodie was recently featured in Billboard Magazine's 2020 Top Music Lawyers and Variety's 2018 Dealmakers Elite NYC for her skillful deal-making.

Jodie received her Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law and received a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Boston College. She is currently a member of the State Bar of California and New York State Bar.

About Shihadeh Law, P.C.

Founded by Jodie Shihadeh, Shihadeh Law, P.C. offers over 10 years of widespread expertise in superior and creative deal-making. The firm navigates and advises on cutting-edge issues, and uses its extensive business relationships to build successful and long-standing careers for its clients in the entertainment industry. With practices in Los Angeles and New York, Shihadeh Law represents clientele both domestically and worldwide. For more information on Shihadeh Law, P.C., please visit http://www.shihadehlaw.com

