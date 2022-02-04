Billboards Call Out Cuellar for Refusing to Sign Term Limits Pledge

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Term Limits is calling out Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28) for refusing to sign the U.S. Term Limits pledge that promises to co-sponsor the U.S. Term Limits amendment for congressional term limits in a series of billboards in his district. The introduced amendment calls for 6 years total in the U.S. House of Representatives and 12 years maximum in the U.S. Senate. The billboards are meant to educate the voters of the district about Cuellar's adamant refusal to support congressional term limits. Recent polling by RMG Research shows 84% of likely Democratic voters in his district favor congressional term limits. Cuellar's Democratic opponent in the primary, Jessica Cisneros has signed the pledge. The polling also shows that when Democratic primary voters are made aware that Cisneros supports congressional term limits and Cuellar does not, she surges to a lead over Cuellar who has consistently refused to sign the term limits pledge.

House Joint Resolution 12 (HJR12) has 77 House members on board. Support is expected to exceed 100 members in the next session of Congress. The U.S. Term Limits amendment has been introduced in Congress calling for six years total in the U.S. House of Representatives and twelve years maximum in the U.S. Senate. Senate Joint Resolution 3 (SJR3) has 16 sponsors and cosponsors.

"Since entering office in 2005, Henry Cuellar has refused to sign the term limits pledge despite the fact that his constituents favor congressional term limits," said Nicolas Tomboulides, Executive Director of U.S. Term Limits. "These billboards are meant to educate voters of the 28th District that Representative Cuellar does not support congressional term limits.

"Congressional term limits is not a Democratic or Republican issue, it is an American issue," concluded Tomboulides. "In this polarized political environment, the need for congressional term limits is the one issue all Americans agree on except for Henry Cuellar."

U.S. Term Limits is the oldest and largest grassroots term limits advocacy group in the country. We connect term limits supporters with their legislators and work to pass term limits on all elected officials, particularly on the U.S. Congress.

