Billboards Call Out Mike Sodrel for Refusing to Sign Term Limits Pledge

Voters Overwhelmingly Support Term Limits for Congress

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Term Limits SUPERPAC announces that it is calling out Indiana Congressional candidate Mike Sodrel for refusing to sign the U.S. Term Limits pledge with a billboard in the district. The U.S. Term Limits pledge says that a candidate for Congress will co-sponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits Amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limits. The billboards are designed to educate voters that Sodrel refuses to sign this pledge. Polling conducted in January of this year by RMG Research showed 76% of registered voters in Indiana supported term limits for Congress. Support for congressional term limits in the poll was broad-based among all demographics and party affiliations.

Mike Sodrel Refuses To Sign U.S. Term Limits Pledge

The U.S. Term Limits amendment has been introduced in Congress calling for six years total in the U.S. House of Representatives and twelve years maximum in the U.S. Senate. Senate Joint Resolution 3 (SJR3), sponsored by Texas Senator Ted Cruz has 16 sponsors and cosponsors. House Joint Resolution 12 (HJR12) sponsored by South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman has 80 House members on board. Support is expected to exceed 100 Congress members during the 117th Congress.

"Mike Sodrel said upon entering the race for Congress that - "I believe in term limits. I am not a career politician.," yet he refuses to sign the U.S. Term Limits Pledge," said Nicolas Tomboulides, Executive Director of U.S. Term Limits. "These billboards are designed to educate voters on Sodrel's refusal to do so."

