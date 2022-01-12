Billboards Call Trey Hollingsworth Out for Breaking His U.S. Term Limits Pledge

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Term Limits is calling out Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) for breaking his U.S. Term Limits campaign pledge in a series of billboards. Representative Hollingsworth pledged that he would support and cosponsor the U.S. Term Limits amendment limiting U.S. Representatives to 3 terms and U.S. Senators to 2 terms and no longer limit. Yet in Congress, while he has co-sponsored the U.S. Term Limits amendment, he has broken his pledge by also sponsoring and co-sponsoring amendments that would limit Congress to longer terms a proposition ardently opposed by voters. These additional amendments for longer limits he sponsors, and co-sponsors are in direct violation of his pledge to support only the U.S. Term Limits amendment, which is backed overwhelmingly by voters. In the billboards, U.S. Term Limits is calling upon him to keep his original pledge and withdraw his sponsorship of the longer amendments and only support the U.S. Term Limits amendment as he has pledged to do since first being elected in 2016.

The U.S. Term Limits amendment has been introduced in Congress calling for six years total in the U.S. House of Representatives and twelve years maximum in the U.S. Senate. House Joint Resolution 12 (HJR12) sponsored by South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman has 77 House members on board. Support is expected to exceed 100 members during the next session. Senate Joint Resolution 3 (SJR3), sponsored by Texas Senator Ted Cruz has 16 sponsors and cosponsors.

"Running for office, Representative Hollingsworth pledged to the voters that he would support the U.S. Term Limits amendment limiting congressional terms and no longer limits," said Nicolas Tomboulides, Executive Director of U.S. Term Limits. "Yet now in office, he is all over various proposals that dilute the intention of limiting congressional terms that breaks his pledge to voters to only sponsor and support term limits that limit House members to 3 terms and Senate members to 2 terms.

"Voters deserve to know how Representative Hollingsworth is playing the D.C. game," concluded Tomboulides. "We are encouraging Representative Hollingsworth to apologize to his constituents for breaking his pledge and for him to keep his word."

Find out more at termlimits.com/hollingsworth.

