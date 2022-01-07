Billboards Praise Jessica Cisneros for Signing U.S. Term Limits Pledge

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Term Limits is praising Democratic congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros for signing the U.S. Term Limits pledge with a series of billboards in the 28th congressional district in Texas. In signing the pledge, Cisneros agreed to co-sponsor the U.S. Term Limits amendment if elected to Congress. The U.S. Term Limits amendment has been introduced in Congress calling for 6 years total in the U.S. House of Representatives and 12 years maximum in the U.S. Senate. Cisneros is running for Congress in the Democratic primary in Texas' 28th congressional district where recent polling by RMG Research shows 84% of likely Democratic voters favor congressional term limits. The polling shows that when voters were informed that Cisneros supports congressional term limits and Representative Henry Cuellar does not, she surges to a lead over Cuellar who has consistently refused to sign the term limits pledge.

Cisneros Billboard

House Joint Resolution 12 (HJR12) has 77 House members on board. Support is expected to exceed 100 members in the next session of Congress. The U.S. Term Limits amendment has been introduced in Congress calling for six years total in the U.S. House of Representatives and twelve years maximum in the U.S. Senate. Senate Joint Resolution 3 (SJR3) has 16 sponsors and cosponsors.

"We are very pleased that Jessica Cisneros has signed the U.S. Term Limits pledge and recognizes the need for congressional term limits," said Nicolas Tomboulides, Executive Director of U.S. Term Limits. "In this polarized political environment, the one issue on which Americans are united on is the need for congressional term limits. Jessica Cisneros understands this and stands with the voters in her district in supporting term limits."

"Congressional term limits is not a Democratic or Republican issue, it is an American issue," concluded Tomboulides. "We look forward to Jessica advocating for term limits and representing the will of her district when she is elected to Congress."

