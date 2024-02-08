Billd Expands C-Suite to Further Growth and Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billd, the leading provider of commercial financing solutions for subcontractors, is actively bolstering its executive leadership team in response to the company's rapid growth. As the construction industry faces increased demand for specialized financing tools, Billd has appointed Paul Williams as Chief Financial Officer, Brad Cooper as Chief Customer Officer and Allison Dancy as Chief Marketing Officer in close succession. Billd is making these strategic appointments to ensure it can better serve the needs of subcontractors and further solidify its leadership in commercial financing.

Paul Williams, an accomplished financial executive who has raised over $5 billion in capital, will ensure the underlying financials of the business remain strong as Billd continues to grow rapidly. Brad Cooper, who brings over two decades of experience in leading high-growth customer experience teams at Fortune 500 companies and Procore, joins as the Chief Customer Officer to better serve existing and onboard new customers. Allison Dancy, a highly regarded marketing executive with over 20 years of experience orchestrating corporate rebrands, growing revenue, and launching new products, takes on the role of Chief Marketing Officer to expand Billd's reach.

These appointments highlight Billd's commitment to serving commercial subcontractors at scale, by building a high-performing leadership team to set and execute against ambitious growth goals. While rising interest rates create more financial uncertainty for commercial subcontractors and the industry at large, Billd is expanding its leadership team on multiple fronts to meet the challenge head on. Paul, Brad and Allison will join Christopher Doyle, CEO, Jesse Weissburg, Chief Commercial Officer, and Burak Gunes, Chief Risk Officer, to round out an experienced and customer-first C-Suite.

Christopher Doyle, President and CEO of Billd, expressed his enthusiasm about these key appointments, stating, "We believe that every subcontractor deserves tailored, flexible financial options that align with their goals. So we are bringing in world-class talent – like Paul, Brad, and Allison – to make our vision reality."

As Billd scales its operations and extends its reach, the company is determined to curate a powerhouse team who will actively ensure that subcontractors have the financial tools they need to succeed.

About Billd: Billd stands alone as a partner that truly champions the subcontractor. Founders Christopher Doyle and Jesse Weissburg, industry veterans in both construction and finance, witnessed the detrimental impact to subcontractors of the longstanding broken payment cycle in construction. Their time in the trades inspired them to launch Billd in 2018, bringing the financial power of Wall Street to the construction job site. Billd's financial and payment products empower subcontractors to bypass project hurdles by providing access to upfront funds to cover their most pressing costs, including materials and labor. Unlike traditional financing outlets, Billd provides flexible lines of credit to accommodate the unpredictability of cash flow in construction, and extends their customers up to 120-day terms to align with industry payment standards. Billd knows traditional credit metrics are poor predictors for risk and has built a variety of industry-specific, proprietary analytic and financing tools to allow subcontractors to stabilize cash flow and more effectively grow their businesses.

