Billd Partners with Atlas SP Partners on $144 Million Financing Facility to Accelerate Growth for Construction-Specific Financial Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billd, the leading provider of financial solutions for commercial subcontractors, has partnered with Atlas SP Partners ("ATLAS"), the warehouse finance and securitized products business majority owned by Apollo funds, on a $144 million financing facility.

"Our partnership with ATLAS marks a significant milestone solving for supply chain finance in construction," said Chris Doyle, CEO of Billd. "This represents the first institutional capital ever deployed to solve the working capital problem in commercial construction."

"The first institutional capital ever deployed to solve the working capital problem in commercial construction." Post this

This partnership reinforces Billd's ability to support subcontractors across the country. This financing facility is designed with an eye toward future securitization, positioning Billd to meet increased demand from subcontractors for flexible, construction-centric financial solutions.

"Having access to more efficient working capital solutions empowers subcontractors to do the best work of their lives, and Billd is proud to continue paving the way with new financial solutions designed for subcontractors," Chris Doyle said.

Through flexible financing options tailored specifically for subcontractors, Billd is committed to disrupting the $1.5 trillion construction industry. Billd's financial solutions empower subcontractors to tackle projects on their terms, mitigating the risks associated with upfront material costs and extended payment cycles common in the industry by offering solutions aligned with payment terms in construction.

About Billd: Billd stands alone as a partner that truly champions the subcontractor. Founded in 2018 by two industry veterans in both construction and finance, Billd's construction-specific financial and payment products empower subcontractors to overcome the impacts of the longstanding broken payment cycle in construction. Billd offers access to working capital solutions to cover subcontractors' most pressing costs, including materials and labor, providing flexible credit to accommodate the unpredictability of cash flow in construction. Billd's patented analytic and financing methodology allows subcontractors to stabilize cash flow and more effectively grow their businesses. Learn more at Billd.com .

About ATLAS SP Partners

ATLAS SP is a global investment firm providing stable capital, financing, advisory and institutional products to market participants seeking innovative and bespoke structured credit and asset backed solutions. We're proud to build upon a legacy of client excellence that includes certainty of execution, deep expertise and full-service capabilities across the asset management landscape. For more information, visit www.atlas-sp.com .

SOURCE Billd