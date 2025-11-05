Billd Secures Strategic Investment to Accelerate Launch of New Early Pay Programs

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billd, the leading provider of financial solutions for commercial subcontractors, today announced it has raised $7.3M in strategic funding. The round was led by MissionOG, a growth equity firm with deep expertise in FinTech and lending, with additional participation from existing investors HighSage Ventures and RJT Credit.

This funding will accelerate the development and launch of additional capital solutions including Predictable Pay , an early pay program designed in collaboration with general contractors that gives subcontractors access to faster, more predictable payments.

"This investment supports our goal to develop solutions that empower subcontractors to do the best work of their lives." Post this

"Cash flow instability caused by payment unpredictability is one of the biggest threats to a subcontractor's business," said Chris Doyle, founder and CEO of Billd. "Early pay programs are one way subcontractors can bring more predictability to their payments and create a more resilient business. This investment helps support our long-term goal of developing financial solutions that empower subcontractors to do the best work of their lives."

"We continue to be impressed with Billd's ability to create scalable, practical solutions that have meaningful impact on the construction industry," said Andy Newcomb, managing partner at MissionOG. "We are confident in the team's ability to help subcontractors achieve their goals and proud to continue supporting Billd as they drive innovation in construction finance."

Doyle said, "With early pay programs like Predictable Pay, Billd is providing general contractors with a way to help solve the issue of payment dysfunction in construction. We're proud to have partners that continue to support us on our mission to bring more predictability to subcontractor payments as we approach our billion-dollar funding milestone."

About Billd: Billd stands alone as a partner that truly champions the subcontractor. Founded in 2018 by two industry veterans in both construction and finance, Billd's construction-specific financial and payment products empower subcontractors to overcome the impacts of the longstanding broken payment cycle in construction. Billd offers access to working capital solutions to cover subcontractors' most pressing costs, including materials and labor, providing flexible credit to accommodate the unpredictability of cash flow in construction. Billd's patented analytic and financing methodology allows subcontractors to stabilize cash flow and more effectively grow their businesses. Learn more at Billd.com

