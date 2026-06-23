Billd's Sixth Annual National Subcontractor Market Report Reveals the Playbook Behind the Industry's Fastest-Growing Subcontractors

With 83% of subcontractor owners now worried about cash flow, up from 71% a year ago, the report identifies the repeatable capital strategies that set the strongest-performing subcontractors apart.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billd, the leading provider of financial solutions for commercial subcontractors, today released its 2026 National Subcontractor Market Report, the sixth edition of its annual study on the financial health of commercial subcontractors. Based on responses from more than 600 subcontractors, suppliers, and general contractors nationwide, the report identifies a clear, strategic playbook for repeatable success, from engaging in supplier negotiations and using early pay programs to pricing capital into bids and diversifying working capital beyond cash.

Billd 2026 Subcontractor Market Report

Now in its sixth year, the report draws on one of the construction industry's most experienced panels of financial decision-makers, with 87% of respondents in business for more than 10 years and working across trades, geographies, and revenue bands up to $50 million or more. The result is a detailed look at how commercial subcontractors managed cash flow, pricing volatility, and rising costs through a year defined by uncertainty.

The continued strain traces back to a payment cycle that still works against subcontractors. According to respondents, they wait an average of 51 days to be paid after submitting a pay application, while general contractors estimate payment is sent in just 35 days, a 16-day gap between expectation and reality. Sixty-four percent of subcontractors report being slow-paid by their GC, and 78% do not take regular profit draws, leaving cash tied up in the business.

"Each year that we conduct this survey, we discover that subcontractors continue to face challenges stemming from a broken payment cycle, rising prices on materials and labor, and uncertainty in the market overall," said Chris Doyle, founder and CEO of Billd. "However, we also find that despite these unique challenges, subcontractors remain resilient, and those that emerge as industry leaders deploy an effective working capital strategy, especially while operating in difficult market conditions."

This ongoing broken payment cycle was compounded last year by climbing material and labor costs (up 12% and 11%, respectively), which drove average net profit margins down to 13.3%. Even so, two-thirds of subcontractors maintained or improved their profitability throughout the year, and those who did used a mix of strategies that primed them for growth.

Across the data, the subcontractors who pulled ahead shared a set of consistent, repeatable habits. The report organizes them into 'The Growth-Minded Subcontractor's Playbook,' a blueprint for businesses looking to get ahead regardless of market conditions:

Negotiate with suppliers and pay them on time for best pricing. 85% of subcontractors negotiate pricing and terms with their material suppliers, leverage that matters when 41% of suppliers raise prices, by an average of 9%, on customers who pay late.

85% of subcontractors negotiate pricing and terms with their material suppliers, leverage that matters when 41% of suppliers raise prices, by an average of 9%, on customers who pay late. Build the cost of capital into every bid. Subcontractors who account for the cost of capital in their bids are 25% more profitable than those who don't (14.6% vs. 11.7%) and far more likely to grow; 62% grew year over year, compared with 46% of those who don't. More than half of subcontractors (54%) now price it in, up from 45% in 2024.

Subcontractors who account for the cost of capital in their bids are 25% more profitable than those who don't (14.6% vs. 11.7%) and far more likely to grow; 62% grew year over year, compared with 46% of those who don't. More than half of subcontractors (54%) now price it in, up from 45% in 2024. Use early pay programs. 28% of subcontractors now take advantage of GC early pay programs, but 76% of general contractors still don't offer one, leaving clear subcontractor demand unmet.

28% of subcontractors now take advantage of GC early pay programs, but 76% of general contractors still don't offer one, leaving clear subcontractor demand unmet. Diversify beyond cash. With 52% of subcontractors holding a bank credit line that covers less than 10% of their annual revenue, the strongest performers layer multiple capital sources rather than relying on cash alone, while 42% secured capital before they needed it, rising to 48% among $50 million-plus firms.

"The subcontractors outperforming their competition share the same disciplined approach to capital, giving them an edge," Doyle said. "They're building capital costs into their bids, negotiating with their suppliers, and securing additional forms of capital before they need it. The financial performance of this cohort demonstrates how valuable these habits are, and they're raising the bar for the entire industry."

Subcontractors are carrying that momentum into the year ahead: 84% plan to grow their business in 2026 and 66% intend to take on larger projects. The cohort that showed the highest level of proactive decision-making was the $50 million-plus revenue group, 48% of which secured capital before they needed it, positioning them to grow faster, take on more projects, and build for the future.

"At Billd, we have served as the Champion of the Sub for eight years," Doyle said. "Our team is focused on empowering subcontractors to do the best work of their lives, and this report serves as a roadmap to those hard-working business owners who are the backbone of our industry."

Download the full 2026 National Subcontractor Market Report by visiting:

https://billd.com/resources/2026-market-report.

About Billd

Billd stands alone as a partner that truly champions the subcontractor. Founded in 2018 by two industry veterans in both construction and finance, Billd's construction-specific financial and payment products empower subcontractors to overcome the impacts of the longstanding broken payment cycle in construction. Billd offers access to working capital solutions to cover subcontractors' most pressing costs, including materials and labor, providing flexible credit to accommodate the unpredictability of cash flow in construction. Billd's patented analytic and financing methodology allows subcontractors to stabilize cash flow and more effectively grow their businesses.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lydia Adams

Billd

[email protected]

SOURCE Billd