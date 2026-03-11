Billd Named No. 2 on Forbes' List of America's Best Startup Employers for 2026

Recognition Highlights Billd's People-First Culture and Mission to Transform Construction Finance

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billd, the leading provider of financial solutions for commercial subcontractors, announced today that it has been ranked No. 2 on Forbes' 2026 list of America's Best Startup Employers out of 20,000 companies nationwide.

Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2026 identified the top performing startups in the United States by gathering more than 7 million data points across eligible companies. While 2,500-plus companies qualified for in-depth analysis, in the end, only 500 companies made the final ranking.

Billd ranked No. 2 on Forbes Best Startup Employers 2026.

Known within the construction industry as innovators and creators of essential subcontractor financing products, Material Financing and Pay App Advance, Billd launched new products in 2026, including Flex Line, a line of credit built for construction, and Billd Predictable Pay, a GC early pay program that is transforming how GCs increase margin and pay their subcontractors, proving once again the impact of specialized financing products in the space.

"Landing at the No. 2 spot on Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers is an incredible honor that reflects our team's relentless focus and drive toward 'always better' in everything we do as the top construction finance provider in the U.S," Chris Doyle, Founder and CEO of Billd, said. "This ranking confirms that by putting our people first and keeping our mission at the forefront, we are not just creating a great place to work—we are transforming the state of construction finance and serving as the champion of the subcontractor in an industry long-overdue for disruption."

Billd's ranking is a direct reflection of a mission-driven culture focused on establishing a new payment standard in construction. This accolade recognizes the Austin-based firm's commitment to its team, and its customers, as it continues to develop purpose-built capital solutions that empower subcontractors to do the best work of their lives. Being named in the top 10 companies alongside brands such as Anthropic (No. 6), Ramp (No. 10), and Whatnot (No.1), places Billd among fellow industry disruptors and fast-growing category leaders.

A Data-Driven Recognition of Excellence

To be eligible for Forbes' list of top startup workplaces, companies must be headquartered in the U.S., founded between 2016 and 2023, and employ at least 50 people. The award was presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Each employer's final evaluation was based on three key criteria:

Employer Reputation: Extensive social listening to monitor news, blogs, and social media for positive sentiment regarding company culture and engagement.

Extensive social listening to monitor news, blogs, and social media for positive sentiment regarding company culture and engagement. Employee Satisfaction: An evaluation of online reviews and company data related to compensation, healthcare, leave benefits, and career advancement.

An evaluation of online reviews and company data related to compensation, healthcare, leave benefits, and career advancement. Company Growth: A measure of headcount growth and market presence — including job openings and web traffic — over a two-year period.

Billd has always believed that the best way to serve subcontractors is to build a team of people who genuinely care about the problem they're solving. That focus on culture extends to their customers, and the industry as a whole, and is the foundation on which the business is built. By prioritizing culture, the team at Billd believes they are better equipped to drive the meaningful change the construction industry has long needed.

"Being named the No. 2 Best Startup Employer in the country is a testament to every person at Billd who shows up every day committed to changing the construction industry for the better," Jesse Weissburg, Co-Founder of Billd said. "When we founded Billd, we made a commitment to create a culture where talented, driven people could do their best work while making a real difference for the subcontractors we serve. To see that vision validated on a national stage means everything."

About Billd: Billd stands alone as a partner that truly champions the subcontractor. Founded in 2018 by two industry veterans in both construction and finance, Billd's construction-specific financial and payment products empower subcontractors to overcome the impacts of the longstanding broken payment cycle in construction. Billd offers access to working capital solutions to cover subcontractors' most pressing challenges, including materials and labor, providing flexible credit to accommodate the unpredictability of cash flow in construction. Learn more at Billd.com.

About Statista: Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

