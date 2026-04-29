Bille Partners with BizScout to Bring Insured Warranties to Main Street Acquisitions

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bille has been named the exclusive R&W insurance partner of BizScout, the Codie Sanchez-founded acquisition marketplace that recently raised $5M from the founders of Tinder and Coinbase. Coverage now sits directly inside the BizScout deal flow, where over 150,000 registered users search, evaluate, and close small business acquisitions.

The same partnership model extends to Ben Kelly, a leading voice in the SMB acquisition community, and the team behind Acquisitions Ace. Bille also works with banks and SBA lenders to embed coverage at the point of financing.

"Bille has enabled my students in Acquisition Ace to have more confidence in acquiring the businesses that they are targeting. With the coverage that Bille provides, an acquisition entrepreneur can cover significant downside and focus on the strategies to scale their business. Total game changer!" says Ben Kelly.

Small and mid-sized businesses account for roughly 99% of US employer firms and nearly half of the private workforce. Over the next decade, an estimated $10 trillion in business value will change hands as baby boomer owners retire, what McKinsey has called the "Great Ownership Transfer."

A growing share of that transfer is being driven by self-funded searchers, independent sponsors, and operators pursuing acquisition rather than starting from scratch. The Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) movement has gone from a niche MBA curiosity to a mainstream path, with thousands of deals closing each year in the SME range. Yet this segment has remained structurally underserved by the M&A insurance market.

For most owners, the sale of their company is a once-in-a-lifetime event. For buyers deploying personal capital and SBA debt, it is the largest financial commitment they will ever make. But closing is not the end. Claims and undisclosed liabilities can surface months or years after the wire clears.

Buyers have traditionally relied on blunt instruments: escrow holdbacks, seller notes, personal guarantees, and net worth covenants. Traditional R&W insurance solved this for large deals decades ago, but has been too expensive and too slow for the sub-$10M segment.

Bille offers a standardized R&W insurance product purpose-built for acquisitions in the $200K to $10M range, backed by Lloyd's of London and licensed in Canada, the EU, and all 50 US states. A one-time premium lets sellers exit cleanly and gives buyers coverage that simply did not exist at this deal size before.

What was long reserved for middle-market transactions is now practically applicable to the part of the US economy where most deals actually happen.

About Bille

Bille offers a standardized R&W insurance product purpose-built for acquisitions in the $200K to $10M range, backed by Lloyd's of London and licensed in Canada, the EU, and all 50 US states. Learn more at bille.co.

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Jenny Dima

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