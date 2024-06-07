Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 48.4 million from 2024-2028, Rising demand for billiards and snooker equipment from APAC to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global billiards and snooker equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 48.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 1.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for billiards and snooker equipment from APAC is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in online sales of sports equipment. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and transportation costs poses a challenge. Key market players include BCE Distributors Ltd., Berner Billiards, Bilijardai JSC, Billards Breton, BILLARES SAM S.A.U., Birmingham Billiards Ltd., Diamond Billiard Products INC., Dynamic Billard Organization GmbH, Escalade Inc., GLD Products, H. Betti Industries Inc., Hamilton Billiards and Games Co. Ltd., Iwan Simonis S.A., Jack Game Room LLC, Jinan Yalin Billiard Goods Co. Ltd., Olhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc., Predator Group, Snooker Alley, Snooker and Pool Table Co. Ltd., and Viking Cues LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global billiards and snooker equipment market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Billiards and snooker tables, Billiards and snooker cues and balls, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled BCE Distributors Ltd., Berner Billiards, Bilijardai JSC, Billards Breton, BILLARES SAM S.A.U., Birmingham Billiards Ltd., Diamond Billiard Products INC., Dynamic Billard Organization GmbH, Escalade Inc., GLD Products, H. Betti Industries Inc., Hamilton Billiards and Games Co. Ltd., Iwan Simonis S.A., Jack Game Room LLC, Jinan Yalin Billiard Goods Co. Ltd., Olhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc., Predator Group, Snooker Alley, Snooker and Pool Table Co. Ltd., and Viking Cues LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The past decade has seen a rise in online sales of billiards and snooker equipment due to manufacturers' and retailers' initiatives in customer education, streamlined online processes, targeted marketing, and improved after-sales services. This trend benefits consumers with convenience and vendors with access to a larger consumer base, driving revenue growth. Major players like Amazon.com and Walmart offer a range of billiards and snooker equipment online.

The Internet and smartphone penetration will further fuel sales through digital portals. Decathlon SA, a leading sports retailer, also sells these products online. Consumers rely on online marketplaces and reviews for purchasing decisions. This growth in online sales significantly contributes to the expansion of the global billiards and snooker equipment market.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

• The billiards and snooker equipment market faces significant challenges due to rising raw material prices and transportation costs. Raw materials such as wood, steel, and textiles have experienced considerable increases. Additionally, the prices of chipboard, timber, foam, polish chemical materials, color paints, and hardware have risen.

• Wood particleboard costs have increased due to input and transportation cost volatility and decreasing production capacities. Transportation costs, which account for a significant portion of the supply chain, have also risen, including fuel expenses that fluctuate frequently. These factors negatively impact profitability and market growth during the forecast period.

• The billiards and snooker equipment market faces several challenges. These include the need for high-quality materials in cues, balls, and tables to ensure optimal performance. The cost of producing these items is a significant challenge, especially for smaller businesses. Additionally, the market is highly competitive, with many brands offering similar products. Restocking tables, balls, and cues regularly is essential to keep up with demand.

• However, the high cost of shipping and logistics can be a barrier. Caroms, spiders, racks, and chalk are also important equipment, adding to the complexity of the market. Balancing production costs, competition, and customer demand is a constant challenge for businesses in this sector.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Billiards and snooker tables

2.2 Billiards and snooker cues and balls

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market is a significant business sector, supplying essential gear for these popular games. Equipment includes billiard balls, cues, pool tables, and snooker cues and tables. Manufacturers produce high-quality items to meet consumer demand, ensuring a consistent supply. The market's growth is driven by increasing interest in billiards and snooker, both recreationally and professionally. Additionally, advancements in technology lead to improved equipment, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of products, including anodized aluminum and stainless-steel cue sticks, cue balls made of quarried slate, and balls used in carom billiards. Other essential equipment includes cue bridges, chalk, extensions, rests, rest head adaptors, hook rests, and spiders.

These items are in high demand in schools, colleges, and billiards and snooker clubs, as mass urbanization increases the popularity of cue games such as billiards, snooker, and carom. Consumer loyalty is a significant factor in the market, with customers often preferring specific brands and materials for their cue sports equipment. Online and offline retail stores cater to this demand, offering a diverse selection of equipment for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Market Research Overview

The Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of products essential for the practice and competitive play of these popular games. These include cues, tips, shafts, butts, joint protectors, cuesticks, cases, chalk, balls, ball racks, cue racks, cue ball cleaners, and various accessories such as cue ball covers, brush sets, and cue ball markers.

Additionally, the market caters to the needs of billiards and snooker table manufacturers, providing them with components like cloth, cushions, and slate beds. The market is driven by the growing popularity of these games worldwide and the increasing demand for high-performance equipment.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Billiards And Snooker Tables



Billiards And Snooker Cues And Balls



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio