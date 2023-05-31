Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 65.96 million from 2022 to 2027; The growing popularity of billiards and snooker as recreational sports to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global billiards and snooker equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 65.96 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.05% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 30% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Billiards is a popular sport at both recreational and professional levels. Billiards originated in the UK region wherein the players in both billiards and snooker use two cue balls (originally both white; one is marked with a black dot, but off-late, it is white and yellow) and a red object ball. Furthermore, each team or player utilizes a unique cue ball and points are awarded for cannons and pocketing the balls on a billiards table that is the same size as a snooker table. Furthermore, popular sports tournaments such as the European Pool Championships (a pool competition organized by the European Pocket Billiard Federation) and the World Championship (which has significant coverage in Europe) will drive the market for billiards and snooker equipment in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Billiards And Snooker Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), product (billiards and snooker tables, billiards and snooker cues and balls, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes specialty and sports shops, department and discount stores, pro shops, warehouse clubs, and brand manufacturers. Furthermore, specialty and sports shops, which offer a wide range of popular brands of billiards and snooker equipment accounted for the highest sales of billiards and snooker equipment in 2022 globally. Additionally, department stores and discount stores make up the bulk of sales of sporting goods because they allow consumers to closely inspect the quality of these products. Hence, the demand for offline sales of snooker and billiard equipment is expected to increase, boosting the growth of the featured market during the forecast period.

Get Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Billiards And Snooker Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing popularity of billiards and snooker as recreational sports is a major factor that drives the growth of the market.

Millennials constitute the majority of the target consumer segment for the billiards and snooker industry. There is a surge in the number of new sports bars with billiards and snooker equipment, in emerging economies such as China and India .

and . Additionally, due to the increasing demand for vintage and authentic interior decor in bars, resorts, and cafeterias, many companies are looking to introduce snooker and billiards games in their establishments.

Hence, the growing popularity of billiards and snooker as recreational sports, particularly among the millennial population, will boost the growth of the global billiards and snooker equipment market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of billiards and snooker equipment in corporate workspaces is an emerging trend in market growth.

Traditionally, billiards and snooker have been known as recreational activities and are often played at home or in recreational settings. But, in recent years, these activities have been making their way into corporate workplaces.

Moreover, various organizations recognize that work-life balance is important to employee well-being and productivity and offer recreational activities such as billiards and snooker to create a positive work culture and promote teamwork among employees.

Therefore, the increasing adoption of billiards and snooker in workplaces will augment the demand for related equipment.

This, in turn, drives demand for the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increasing popularity of virtual gaming is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global billiards and snooker equipment market.

The decline in demand can be attributed to factors such as low consumer loyalty to traditional sports such as billiards and snooker and the adoption of popular motion-sensor games on digital gaming platforms.

For instance, companies such as Microsoft Corp. are launching many innovative games for both children and adults.

Similarly, Virtual Pool 3 features games such as snooker, 3-ball, and other cue sports, providing a real-time gaming experience.

Hence, the growing popularity of digital games and e-games is expected to pose a significant threat to the growth of the global billiards and snooker equipment market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Billiards And Snooker Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the billiards and snooker equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the billiards and snooker equipment market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the billiards and snooker equipment market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of billiards and snooker equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The game development software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 59.31 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (game engine and audio engine), end-user (enterprises and individuals), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for PC gaming and gaming consoles is notably driving market growth.

The video game market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 89.38 billion. This video game market report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (mobile devices, consoles, and computing devices), type (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising penetration of smartphones and improving internet access are notably driving market growth.

Billiards And Snooker Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 65.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.42 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BCE Distributors Ltd., Berner Billiards, Bilijardai JSC, Billards Breton, BILLARES SAM S.A.U., Birmingham Billiards Ltd., Diamond Billiard Products INC., Dynamic Billard Organization GmbH, Escalade Inc., GLD Products, H. Betti Industries Inc., Hamilton Billiards and Games Co. Ltd., Iwan Simonis S.A., Jack Game Room LLC, Jinan Yalin Billiard Goods Co. Ltd., Olhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc., Predator Group, Snooker Alley, Snooker and Pool Table Co. Ltd., and Viking Cues LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global billiards and snooker equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global billiards and snooker equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Billiards and snooker tables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Billiards and snooker tables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Billiards and snooker tables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Billiards and snooker tables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Billiards and snooker tables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Billiards and snooker cues and balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Billiards and snooker cues and balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Billiards and snooker cues and balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Billiards and snooker cues and balls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Billiards and snooker cues and balls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BCE Distributors Ltd.

Exhibit 115: BCE Distributors Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: BCE Distributors Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: BCE Distributors Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Berner Billiards

Exhibit 118: Berner Billiards - Overview



Exhibit 119: Berner Billiards - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Berner Billiards - Key offerings

12.5 BILLARES SAM S.A.U.

Exhibit 121: BILLARES SAM S.A.U. - Overview



Exhibit 122: BILLARES SAM S.A.U. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: BILLARES SAM S.A.U. - Key offerings

12.6 Birmingham Billiards Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Birmingham Billiards Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Birmingham Billiards Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Birmingham Billiards Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Diamond Billiard Products INC.

Exhibit 127: Diamond Billiard Products INC. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Diamond Billiard Products INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Diamond Billiard Products INC. - Key offerings

12.8 Dynamic Billard Organization GmbH

Exhibit 130: Dynamic Billard Organization GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 131: Dynamic Billard Organization GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Dynamic Billard Organization GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Escalade Inc.

Exhibit 133: Escalade Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Escalade Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Escalade Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 GLD Products

Exhibit 136: GLD Products - Overview



Exhibit 137: GLD Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: GLD Products - Key offerings

12.11 H. Betti Industries Inc.

Exhibit 139: H. Betti Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: H. Betti Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: H. Betti Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Hamilton Billiards and Games Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Hamilton Billiards and Games Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hamilton Billiards and Games Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Hamilton Billiards and Games Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Jinan Yalin Billiard Goods Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Jinan Yalin Billiard Goods Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Jinan Yalin Billiard Goods Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Jinan Yalin Billiard Goods Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Olhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc.

Exhibit 148: Olhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Olhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Olhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Predator Group

Exhibit 151: Predator Group - Overview



Exhibit 152: Predator Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Predator Group - Key offerings

12.16 Snooker and Pool Table Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Snooker and Pool Table Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Snooker and Pool Table Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Snooker and Pool Table Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Viking Cues LLC

Exhibit 157: Viking Cues LLC - Overview



Exhibit 158: Viking Cues LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Viking Cues LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.