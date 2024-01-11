Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market to grow by USD 683.98 million by 2027; Growth Trends & Forecasts - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The billiards and snooker equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 65.96 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.05%. The billiards and snooker equipment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. Rising demand for billiards and snooker equipment from APAC drives the market growth. These factors boost the demand for various essentials, including Billiards tables, Snooker cues, Pool cues, Billiard balls, Snooker balls, Cue chalk, Cue cases, Triangle racks, Ball racks, and Cue tips. As enthusiasts embrace these games, the market experiences growth, reflecting the rising interest and subsequent need for high-quality equipment.

A few prominent companies that offer billiards and snooker equipment market are BCE Distributors Ltd., Berner Billiards, Bilijardai JSC, Billards Breton, BILLARES SAM S.A.U., Birmingham Billiards Ltd., Diamond Billiard Products INC., Dynamic Billard Organization GmbH, Escalade Inc., GLD Products, H. Betti Industries Inc., Hamilton Billiards and Games Co. Ltd., Iwan Simonis S.A., Jack Game Room LLC, Jinan Yalin Billiard Goods Co. Ltd., Olhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc., Predator Group, Snooker Alley, Snooker and Pool Table Co. Ltd., and Viking Cues LLC.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa. Europe is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Billiards is a sport of great interest in Europe, both recreationally as well as professionally. Billiards is a British invention. In addition, the market will be driven by popular sporting events such as the European Pool Championships and the World Cup.

Key Trend - A notable trend driving the Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market is the integration of these items into corporate workspaces. This trend reflects a growing inclination toward using Cue tip shapers, Extension cues, Billiard lights, Scoreboards, Table cushions, Pocket liners, Table leveling tools, Ball polishers, Ball trays, and Snooker scoring beads in office settings. This shift showcases a fusion of leisure and professional environments, emphasizing the versatility and adaptability of billiards and snooker equipment beyond recreational spaces.

- A notable trend driving the Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market is the integration of these items into corporate workspaces. This trend reflects a growing inclination toward using Cue tip shapers, Extension cues, Billiard lights, Scoreboards, Table cushions, Pocket liners, Table leveling tools, Ball polishers, Ball trays, and Snooker scoring beads in office settings. This shift showcases a fusion of leisure and professional environments, emphasizing the versatility and adaptability of billiards and snooker equipment beyond recreational spaces. Major Challenges - The escalating prominence of virtual gaming is a significant challenge to the expansion of the global Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market. As preferences lean towards virtual platforms, the demand for traditional equipment such as Billiard cue holders, Table markers, Ball cleaning solutions, Training aids, Billiard and snooker DVDs, Protective cue tip covers, Bridge sticks, Table brushes, Table covers, Billiard gloves, and Snooker gloves faces a potential decline. Adapting to this technological shift presents a pivotal challenge for sustaining market growth.

Market Segmentation

Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Specialized and sports stores, department stores, discount stores, professional shops, warehouse clubs, and brand manufacturers are also offline distribution channels. Department stores and discount shops are preferred by consumers for purchasing sporting goods. This is because of a large product portfolio, as well as the ability to provide consumers with the support and information needed.

