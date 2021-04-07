Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market to reach USD 63.38 million, and record a CAGR of Almost 2% during 2021-2025|Technavio

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market: Rising demand from APAC to drive growth.

The large population, increasing popularity of billiards and snooker, and strong economic conditions are driving the billiards and snooker equipment market. With the growing urbanization and rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), snooker is gaining popularity in APAC. Flexible environmental regulations and low labor and manufacturing costs are attracting several manufacturers to switch their production facilities or expand their production capabilities in APAC.

In APAC, popular sports tournaments such as the Asian Snooker Championship and Asian Billiards Championship help to drive the regional market for billiards and snooker equipment. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the diversification of distribution channels in the global sports equipment market will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market: Diversification of distribution channels in the global sports equipment market.

Improvements in distribution channels have enabled vendors to reach out to a wider customer base. Major vendors are offering their products through transactional proprietary websites and online marketplaces. These online vendors are now focusing on opening retail stores across the world. Therefore, the diversification of distribution channels will create and accelerate the demand for billiards and snooker equipment. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 adversely affected distribution networks, resulting in a decline in market growth. On the other hand, the adoption of contactless distribution and the lifting of stay-at-home policies and other COVID-19-related restrictions in many countries from Q4 of 2020 are projected to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

"The expanding young population base with rising disposable income and the growing awareness of the health and fitness benefits associated with sports and exercise will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market: Major Vendors

BCE Distributors Ltd.

Berner Billiards

Birmingham Billiards Ltd.

Diamond Billiard Products

Franklin Billiard Co.

Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the billiards and snooker equipment market by product (Billiards and snooker tables, Billiards and snooker cues and balls, and Other equipment), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The Europe region led the billiards and snooker equipment market in 2021, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing popularity of billiards and snooker as recreational sports.

