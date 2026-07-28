BILLIE EILISH LAUNCHES EILISH INTENSE EAU DE PARFUM

The amber gourmand fragrance deepens Billie Eilish's signature scent with amplified warmth, sensuality, and lasting richness

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Eilish Intense, the newest addition to Eilish Fragrances' award-winning fragrance portfolio. Developed in partnership with Parlux, the scent draws inspiration from the warmth and sensuality of the original Eilish Eau de Parfum, amplified through a deeper, more enveloping expression. Continuing the momentum from her original fragrance, which was recognized by The Fragrance Foundation as Fragrance of the Year in the Popular category, Eilish Intense arrives with a bold new evolution of the fan-favorite scent.

Eilish Fragrances Eilish Intense Campaign Image Eilish Fragrances Eilish Intense Campaign Image Eilish Fragrances Eilish Intense Ingredient Image

"I've always loved the warmth of the original, and seeing how much everyone connected with it made creating Eilish Intense even more special. I love to wear the original for every day activities and Intense at night." said Billie Eilish. "I'm so excited for everyone to enjoy it as much as I do!"

Eilish Intense transforms the signature amber gourmand into an amplified sensory experience. The fragrance opens with a luminous contrast of red berries and mandarin wrapped in the textural sweetness of sugared petals. At its heart, creamy vanilla, soft spices, and cocoa create an addictive richness before settling into a lingering dry down of warm musks, tonka bean, and sleek woods that envelop the skin in comfort and sensuality.

"Billie Eilish continues to establish herself as a defining force in fragrance, and Eilish Intense is a testament to the incredible connection consumers have formed with the original scent," said Lori Singer, President of Parlux. "The original Eilish 3.4 oz fragrance was one of Ulta Beauty's most loved scents in 2025, which speaks to just how deeply fans continue to connect with its signature warmth and creamy vanilla profile. With Eilish Intense, we wanted to build on that passion by creating a scent that amplifies everything consumers already love about the original while continuing to evolve the Eilish Fragrances collection in an authentic way."

Eilish Intense's bottle continues the Eilish collection's signature sculptural silhouette, inspired by an abstract interpretation of the human bust and now reimagined in a luminous, radiant gold as a reflection of the fragrance's intensified warmth. Rooted in Billie's vision of fragrance bottles as beautiful objects that can stand alone as pieces of art, the design feels both personal and powerful, mirroring the depth, sensuality, and boldness of the scent inside. The outer carton is finished with gold and iridescent detailing that further elevates the collection's rich, enveloping world.

"We are proud to be the exclusive retail destination for Eilish Intense, the highly anticipated next chapter in a fragrance collection our guests already know and love," said Linda Suliafu, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "The original Eilish fragrance has created a powerful connection with our guests, and we are excited to build on that momentum by giving them exclusive access to a deeper, more elevated expression of the scent they have embraced. As a leader in the vanilla gourmand fragrance trend that continues to shape the category, Eilish Intense offers guests a new way to experience the warm, addictive profile they love. This launch reflects our continued commitment to bringing guests the most sought-after fragrance moments, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Billie Eilish and Parlux."

Like all Eilish Fragrances, Eilish Intense is vegan, paraben-free, and formulated with clean ingredients. The carton is printed with Envirofoil and produced using 100% renewable wind energy, while the fragrance is PETA-certified cruelty-free through the organization's Global Beauty Without Bunnies program.

Eilish Intense by Eilish Fragrances launches on BillieEilish.com on July 28, 2026, with the 3.4 oz Eau de Parfum available for $88. The full collection, including the 1.7 oz ($78), 1 oz ($68), and 0.33 oz travel spray ($32), will be available at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and select international retailers shortly after.

ABOUT EILISH FRAGRANCES

Founded by Grammy and Academy Award–winning artist Billie Eilish, Eilish Fragrances is a collection of vegan, cruelty-free, and clean-formulated scents inspired by the power of emotion and self-expression. Celebrated for its award-winning compositions, striking sculptural bottle designs, and unwavering commitment to sustainability, the brand redefines modern fragrance with intentional design and bold storytelling.

BillieEilish.com | @BillieEilishFragrances

ABOUT PARLUX

Parlux is an award-winning global beauty company and one of the world's Top 100 Beauty Companies, specializing in the creation, development, marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of prestige fragrance and grooming brands. The company's portfolio includes Billie Eilish Fragrances, Better World Fragrance House by Drake, Paris Hilton Fragrances, Kenneth Cole, Jessica Simpson, Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, The Shop Men's Grooming Line, and more. Through best-in-class brand building, consumer engagement, and global distribution, Parlux brings iconic brands to consumers in more than 80 countries and territories worldwide.

Parlux.com | @Parlux_Ltd

PRESS:

Dan Manioci

SVP, Global Consumer Engagement & Digital Marketing

Parlux - [email protected]

Richard Gallo

Senior Director, Beauty

Factory PR - [email protected]

SOURCE Parlux